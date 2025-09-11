Tremors of a forewarning

When the ground tremors or sudden landslides change a familiar landscape, life in Kerala’s high ranges can feel fragile. For architect and writer Sreekanth Pangapattu, these disturbances were part of his everyday surroundings in Kanjirappally, often called the ‘Gateway to the high range.’ Those lived experiences have now shaped his first feature film, Bhoothalam, which has been selected as the only Malayalam entry at the 44th Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF).

Sreekanth’s debut draws its story from Kerala’s fragile ecology. The film speaks of the drastic changes happening in the high ranges and how they disrupt the lives of ordinary people. Years of quarry blasting, borewell drilling, and reckless excavation have scarred the land, triggering soil erosion and landslides across the state. In Bhoothalam, this ecological unease becomes the stage on which a family struggles to hold on to their world.

“I have been noticing small tremors and rumbling sounds beneath the ground, wells collapsing, and even water seeping up through tiled floors inside houses where no water source exists. In Kanjirappally, tremors measuring up to 2.1 on the Richter scale were once common. In the beginning, people would panic and rush outside, but over time, they grew accustomed to it. Still, the cracks left in the walls of houses told a different story. And this is not just about one place, it is happening in many parts of Kerala,” he says.

“If we think about moving to safer spaces to escape floods or landslides, the reality is that such spaces no longer exist in Kerala. The Mundakkai disaster itself struck in an area without slopes. Climate change has touched everywhere.”