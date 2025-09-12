Kerala should tap tennis-ball cricket talent too, says KCL star coach

From assembling a squad of largely fresh faces to lifting the trophy in the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), the Kochi Blue Tigers’ journey has been remarkable. At the centre of it all was head coach Raiphi Vincent Gomez, who guided the team through doubts and hurdles with calm determination
To his players, he is ‘chetta’ — an affectionate elder-brother figure. To Kerala cricket, he is a significant name: the second Malayali to make it to the IPL after S Sreesanth, and a former India representative at the U-17 and U-19 levels.
Now in his second year as coach, Raiphi sits down for a chat with TNIE, reflecting on what it took to build champions, the promise of new talent, and the path ahead for cricket in the state.
When Kochi entered Season 2, expectations were modest. “Our first priority was to bring Sanju Samson to the team, for which we spent nearly half of our auction expenses,” Raiphi recalls.
“As Sanju joined, we had to purchase the rest of the team with limited money, which made others say that the team would be a ‘newbie’ one.”
Raiphi chose to see those doubts as motivation. “Some even said we would be able to assemble a proper team only the next year. Taking such jibes in a healthy spirit, I took up the challenge of training players who were relatively fresh to big-shot tournaments. And here we are: the champions of KCL Season 2,” he beams.
The coach adds that the grooming process was meticulous. “We didn’t simply choose our remaining players. The coaching team spent days researching how each performed in domestic cricket — their character, pressure-handling ability, and so on. And, most importantly, my team trusted me. That helped me to develop the winning spirit within each player,” he says.
Learning from the best.
Raiphi says his own career gave him the tools to inspire. He represented India at junior levels and played for IPL franchises including Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, and Pune Warriors India. “While being part of a team, I don’t just play. I observe and interact with other players a lot, just like taking an interview,” he says.
That curiosity allowed him to learn from some of the game’s finest. “When I was part of IPL teams, I had the chance to interact with many international players, including stalwarts like Brendon McCullum,” says Raiphi.
“Their perspective about the game is quite unique, which I have tried to feed into the minds of our players. I also ensured that I never came across as a strict professor who comes to take lectures.”
The results were clear. “I believe I was able to ignite a fire in the belly among all players. If you look back, Blue Tigers had different members becoming players of the match in almost every game we played,” he highlights.
Season 2 of KCL indeed spotlighted emerging cricketers across teams. Raiphi credits the Kerala Cricket Association for its efforts. “Many officials worked tirelessly to pour in raw talents to the auction list,” he notes.
The pay-off was visible. “Last year, we had a thumping success, with Sachin Baby re-entering IPL and Vignesh Puthur making his debut for the Mumbai Indians. We carried that spree forward this year too, and had awe-inspiring performances,” says Raiphi.
“Every team had its fair share of newfound talents. Take Ahammed Imran [of Thrissur Titans], who became one of the top run-hunters of the season. It is heart-warming to see players making their baby steps on a huge platform like KCL.”
What next?
With fresh talent identified, the challenge now is nurturing them. “I think we should have a long-term plan — say, 5 to 7 years — to make a giant leap,” says Raiphi. “We need to groom them to play all three formats.”
According to him, Kerala has been doing well with achievements like being the finalists of the Ranji Trophy last year. “Coaching different sets of people for the last few years, I am confident that Kerala players can make it big,” he adds.
“But, one thing we can improve is the cricketing language — doing away with the anxiety we feed our players. We should not instil fear. Cricketers should be allowed to express themselves freely on the ground. A joyful, relaxed mind will help them fare better.”
Raiphi believes the cricketing climate is going to get better in the state. “It is just a matter of time,” he says. “Aspiring players should just focus on honing their skills. Not all will make it to the big leagues in the first go. We have other small tournaments too in the state — keep playing.”
Interestingly, the coach points to an overlooked pool of talent: “I would recommend that authorities look more into tennis-ball cricketers as well,” he says. “It is an area we haven’t tapped into much.”