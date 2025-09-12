Kerala should tap tennis-ball cricket talent too, says KCL star coach

From assembling a squad of largely fresh faces to lifting the trophy in the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), the Kochi Blue Tigers’ journey has been remarkable. At the centre of it all was head coach Raiphi Vincent Gomez, who guided the team through doubts and hurdles with calm determination

To his players, he is ‘chetta’ — an affectionate elder-brother figure. To Kerala cricket, he is a significant name: the second Malayali to make it to the IPL after S Sreesanth, and a former India representative at the U-17 and U-19 levels.

Now in his second year as coach, Raiphi sits down for a chat with TNIE, reflecting on what it took to build champions, the promise of new talent, and the path ahead for cricket in the state.

When Kochi entered Season 2, expectations were modest. “Our first priority was to bring Sanju Samson to the team, for which we spent nearly half of our auction expenses,” Raiphi recalls.

“As Sanju joined, we had to purchase the rest of the team with limited money, which made others say that the team would be a ‘newbie’ one.”

Raiphi chose to see those doubts as motivation. “Some even said we would be able to assemble a proper team only the next year. Taking such jibes in a healthy spirit, I took up the challenge of training players who were relatively fresh to big-shot tournaments. And here we are: the champions of KCL Season 2,” he beams.

The coach adds that the grooming process was meticulous. “We didn’t simply choose our remaining players. The coaching team spent days researching how each performed in domestic cricket — their character, pressure-handling ability, and so on. And, most importantly, my team trusted me. That helped me to develop the winning spirit within each player,” he says.