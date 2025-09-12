Santhy Balachandran opens up on Lokah, Dulquer's support, yakshis and feminism

This Onam was doubly sweet for Santhy Balachandran. The multifaceted Santhy, who first stepped into cinema with Dominic Arun’s Tharangam in 2017, has returned to the spotlight with Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra. The sensational blockbuster not only marks her debut as a writer but also credits her as dramaturgist, a role still unfamiliar to many in our cinema. Together with Dominic, she has spun a universe where Kerala’s yakshi myths entwine with the West’s vampire lore, creating a spectacle that feels both rooted and wildly imaginative.

An Oxford anthropology graduate who chose to abandon a prestigious PhD programme in favour of art, she brings to Lokah the weight of her feminist lens. With her creative ideas, intellectual rigour, and collaborative spirit, she has made a difference both in the writing and the making of the film. She also appears in the recent series The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang by filmmaker Krishand.

Between hopping across cities for promotions, she sits down for a free-wheeling conversation with TNIE, opening up about her process, dramaturgy, love for art, fashion, and more.

Excerpts

Could you tell us about your journey into the world of art?

I am lucky because I got into a creative space early in my life, with painting being my first creative medium. After school, I used to go to Kerala Kalapeedam, where many senior artists worked. My parents, both bankers, have always given me the freedom to pursue my interests. A few years ago, we even did a family project. My father translated Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali into Malayalam, I did illustrations for it, my mother edited, and my brother handled the tech aspects.

In college, I acted in Mahesh Dattani’s play Thirty Days in September. That was my first time on stage as an adult, and it was a wonderful experience. After that, I went to Oxford for higher studies in anthropology. Before that, I did psychology. Rather than becoming a practising psychologist, I was more interested in how culture shapes our personalities.

On returning to Kerala, I auditioned for a play called The Lover. Dominic [Arun] happened to see its trailer, which got me the role in Tharangam. Around the same time, Prem Shankar, who directed Randuper, also saw the footage and asked if I would like to be part of his film. Nothing was planned, but the desire to express myself creatively has always been there.

Although your career in films started eight years ago, it has not been easy. What keeps you going?

Family support is crucial. There were times I had no money in my account. Not having to worry about rent or food is a huge privilege. My friends have also been vital collaborators. We started working on Lokah five years ago, so it is not an overnight success. Dominic made Tharangam in 2017, and both of us went through years of struggle. The collaboration kept us going. Friends who saw potential in us kept us motivated. In 2020, Dominic pitched the original idea of a vampire or yakshi living in present times, set in an urban environment. That idea drew us all in.

The project then evolved in scale and scope through discussions with the creative team, including myself, Nimish (Ravi), and Jithin Puthenchery. We pitched it to Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films in 2023 while Nimish was working with him on King of Kotha. He believed in our vision and saw the potential for creating a universe. We then worked out how the story could progress beyond the first film and created a pitch bible with the future instalments and new characters.

Both the production and creative teams were on the same page, which is why we could wrap the shoot in 94 days. Notably, `30 crore is a huge budget for a Malayalam film, but we still had to utilise it effectively to create a credible universe.

Nimish and Dominic also share similar aesthetic vision and keep bouncing ideas. Being a tech phobe, it was a huge learning experience for me to see how they execute these ideas. My defining trait from childhood has been the thirst to learn, and a film set is a perfect place for that.

In these five years, did self-doubt and insecurities ever creep in?

Yes, there were times when we even wondered if this film would ever get made. But I remember often telling Dominic that the only thing that separates a person who makes it and one who doesn’t is grit and not talent.

With people all over talking about Lokah, what’s your current mental state like?

I am extremely grateful. Brands are now creating ad campaigns inspired by our film. I was over the moon when Amul came up with a billboard. It’s also interesting to see people picking up even minute details. As creators, this is what we dream for—people embracing our work and making it their own.

I am also getting messages from women who want to work in cinema as they now start believing that a female-led film can do such big numbers. But it’s also true that I’m here because I had male collaborators giving me that space. It’s difficult to break through the glass ceiling on your own, and you need allies.

Starting from Dominic, everybody gave me the space to bring in my perspectives, which they might not have thought of earlier. It’s the same with Naslen also, who would have had people trying to dissuade him from taking up this project after delivering a major hit. But he said he saw potential in this film and can look back at it proudly after 10 years.

It’s a sign of a generational shift. Dulquer also trusted us to kickstart a new universe with a female-led film. It would have been safer to begin with a male hero, but he backed our original idea. On the film’s release day, I sent him a message saying, “I’ve never been this nervous for a film release. I just hope we all go to bed happily tonight.” He replied, saying, “For once, I’m not nervous because I know everybody worked sincerely. Let’s just wait for the audience’s response.” Coming from a producer, it was so reassuring.