Kerala's anime ‘sleeper cells’ come alive and kicking with Demon Slayer

Flipping over the assumption that anime is yet to go mainstream in Kerala is the current hubbub following the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.
The much-anticipated film of the popular Demon Slayer franchise has created an unexpected big bang at Kerala’s box office last week.
Theatres in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are witnessing packed audiences, prompting some of them to increase the number of shows.
Even if one is not well-versed with the manga, the plot is simple — Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps take on a swarm of demons at Infinity Castle.
Beyond the story, it is the art, the graphics and the character arcs that truly make this film an absolute must-watch at the theatres.
“Shows have been housefull. Quite a delightful surprise this season. We will continue to screen it from early morning to late night this week,” says Linto Davis, owner of Vanitha Theatre in Kochi.
It’s similar scenes in the state capital as well. “We knew that there was a fan base for the franchise here. But the people’s reception has exceeded our expectations,” says a spokesperson of Ariex Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram. “Even on weekdays, the shows are full. This trend is likely to continue next week as well.”
Liberty Basheer, film producer and theatre owner, is also stunned at the reception this Japanese anime movie is receiving. “I didn’t expect it would be such a hit here,” he says.
Basheer’s theatres screening the movie are running “houseful”. So are many others in the state. People, especially youngsters, arrive sporting merchandise from the anime-manga series. Some even cosplay.
“This success is likely influenced by two reasons,” says the founder of Shinigami, an anime community in Kerala, who prefers to remain anonymous.
“One, during Covid, a lot of people started watching anime, and Demon Slayer was one of the favourites. Two, it is an ongoing series. So, people are curious to learn what happens next.”
And it is not just anime-manga fans, even those who are interested in the superhero genre are out to watch Demon Slayer. “We have sleeper cells of anime fans. That’s what I realised,” quips Sree Nandan, who is part of several anime communities.
“The level of making is so impeccable, the graphics and art so fantastic that many have even begun reading the manga because of this buzz around the film.”
This growing clamour has opened up larger conversations too, and one such revolves around Chainsaw Man: The Movie Reze Arc, which releases on September 26.
“This is another movie we have all been waiting for,” says San Ramsankar, a cosplayer and anime fan. “Chainsaw Man is meant for a more mature audience and so will come with age restrictions.”
Linto of Vanitha Theatre, however, is thrilled to play host again. “Chainsaw Man will certainly be screened at my theatre, from early show to the late one,” he says.
Fans, meanwhile, foresee a rise in popularity of anime in Kerala. And many believe this will also translate to an interest in homegrown productions.
Azeem Kattali, co-founder of Eunoians animation studio, is piqued about the possibilities.
“It’s revealed that there are scores of anime lovers in Kerala. However, for a Malayalam anime film to be successful, we have to have a story rooted in our culture, the characters must be known to the audience, and the art quality has to match the Japanese version,” he says.
Sanid Asif Ali, an independent comic publisher from Kochi, is raring to go at it. “Did we expect Lokah — a woman superhero film — to be this successful? I believe the time is conducive to carve out a space for homegrown works to flourish. Stories that are rooted in our land, culture and folklore, but in anime format,” he says.
Sounds good, right?