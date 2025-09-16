Kerala's anime ‘sleeper cells’ come alive and kicking with Demon Slayer

Flipping over the assumption that anime is yet to go mainstream in Kerala is the current hubbub following the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle.

The much-anticipated film of the popular Demon Slayer franchise has created an unexpected big bang at Kerala’s box office last week.

Theatres in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are witnessing packed audiences, prompting some of them to increase the number of shows.

Even if one is not well-versed with the manga, the plot is simple — Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps take on a swarm of demons at Infinity Castle.

Beyond the story, it is the art, the graphics and the character arcs that truly make this film an absolute must-watch at the theatres.

“Shows have been housefull. Quite a delightful surprise this season. We will continue to screen it from early morning to late night this week,” says Linto Davis, owner of Vanitha Theatre in Kochi.

It’s similar scenes in the state capital as well. “We knew that there was a fan base for the franchise here. But the people’s reception has exceeded our expectations,” says a spokesperson of Ariex Plex SL Cinemas in Thiruvananthapuram. “Even on weekdays, the shows are full. This trend is likely to continue next week as well.”

Liberty Basheer, film producer and theatre owner, is also stunned at the reception this Japanese anime movie is receiving. “I didn’t expect it would be such a hit here,” he says.

Basheer’s theatres screening the movie are running “houseful”. So are many others in the state. People, especially youngsters, arrive sporting merchandise from the anime-manga series. Some even cosplay.