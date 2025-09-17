Rapid Five: Kazuko Ishigaki, regional representative (Asia and the Pacific), UN-Habitat

Over the past five decades, UN-Habitat has been working globally to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities. With a focus on housing, urban planning, resilience, and inclusivity, it aims to ensure that “no one is left behind in the process of urbanisation”.

It is an idea that is of immense importance in today’s rapidly urbanising world, says Kazuko Ishigaki, the regional representative (Asia and the Pacific) of UN-Habitat, who recently visited the state to attend the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi.

In a chat with TNIE, she highlights that though Kerala has prepared an urban policy for the next 25 years, sustained efforts and a change in public mindset are key to bringing about meaningful change. Excerpts



Q We have been discussing climate change, health crises, and other issues. What are the primary challenges we are facing in urban development and planning?

Having a good policy and implementing it are quite different. Governments in different countries are facing difficulty in enforcing policies. So, it is important to raise awareness about the need for a policy and for change.

People need to understand the importance of guidelines and cooperate with governments. For example, governments have building codes, but people are not following them, which leads to disasters. Only then do we realise why such rules are important.

Q How can the effective implementation of policies be ensured?

We need to understand that every issue is interlinked. Across the world, situations like war are getting complicated day by day. We need the cooperation of various departments to deal with these disaster-like situations. The frequency of disasters such as floods and earthquakes has also dramatically increased in the past few decades. Every department must work together to deal with such difficult situations.

The same goes for urban development, which requires long-term plans and initiatives. Departments such as education, welfare, housing, health, and public works all need to work together. A collaborative approach is key while preparing and implementing a policy, and it will also help in preventing natural and man-made disasters.