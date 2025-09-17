Rapid Five: Kazuko Ishigaki, regional representative (Asia and the Pacific), UN-Habitat

Over the past five decades, UN-Habitat has been working globally to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities. With a focus on housing, urban planning, resilience, and inclusivity, it aims to ensure that “no one is left behind in the process of urbanisation”.
It is an idea that is of immense importance in today’s rapidly urbanising world, says Kazuko Ishigaki, the regional representative (Asia and the Pacific) of UN-Habitat, who recently visited the state to attend the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi.
In a chat with TNIE, she highlights that though Kerala has prepared an urban policy for the next 25 years, sustained efforts and a change in public mindset are key to bringing about meaningful change. Excerpts
Q We have been discussing climate change, health crises, and other issues. What are the primary challenges we are facing in urban development and planning?
Having a good policy and implementing it are quite different. Governments in different countries are facing difficulty in enforcing policies. So, it is important to raise awareness about the need for a policy and for change.
People need to understand the importance of guidelines and cooperate with governments. For example, governments have building codes, but people are not following them, which leads to disasters. Only then do we realise why such rules are important.
Q How can the effective implementation of policies be ensured?
We need to understand that every issue is interlinked. Across the world, situations like war are getting complicated day by day. We need the cooperation of various departments to deal with these disaster-like situations. The frequency of disasters such as floods and earthquakes has also dramatically increased in the past few decades. Every department must work together to deal with such difficult situations.
The same goes for urban development, which requires long-term plans and initiatives. Departments such as education, welfare, housing, health, and public works all need to work together. A collaborative approach is key while preparing and implementing a policy, and it will also help in preventing natural and man-made disasters.
Q How significant is inclusivity when it comes to developing cities?
To enhance inclusiveness, we need to understand who the most vulnerable are and how difficult life can be for them. The public should be aware of the needs and requirements of vulnerable populations – such as disabled or elderly people.
The government might have a policy, but there are always difficulties in enforcement. A change in mindset is required, and that will be the driving force in facilitating inclusive societies and cities. This is critical. It is encouraging that people in India are discussing inclusivity and attempting to change mindsets.
Q What is the UN’s priority in urban development?
In fact, inclusivity is a priority because we believe no one should be left behind. UN-Habitat also has many projects and guidelines to promote inclusive cities. However, we are also facing issues. The UN is promoting and urging governments and societies to appeal to people to ensure inclusive urban development.
Inclusivity will, in the long run, help in building sustainable societies. Development is not just about buildings and infrastructure.
Q What is the way forward for Kerala?
It is important to have a long-standing policy. Kerala has announced a roadmap for 2050. It should be consistent and move forward with revisions step by step. It is quite difficult to change society in one sweep. We need to improve incrementally. For this, long-term systematic planning and a consistent approach are essential.