What everyone should know about talk therapies

Counselling and other therapies are techniques in which a trained professional — the counsellor or therapist — helps individuals explore and manage personal issues, ranging from mental health concerns to everyday life challenges.

It is a shared journey in which the therapist empowers the client to find a way forward.

Approved therapies have their roots in valid psychological theories. Such interventions, in layman’s terms, are often referred to as talk therapies.

A simple Google search will reveal the adverse effects of medications prescribed for mental health issues. However, only a few are aware of the potential harm that can be caused by an unqualified or unsuitable talk therapist.

Google may explain the theory behind an intervention, but not the competence or ethics of the person administering it.

The training and knowledge of the therapist are vital in providing effective therapy. Unlike medication, where the response is largely based on chemical composition, the effectiveness of talk therapy depends greatly on the therapist’s approach. Their personality, values, and attitudes can either facilitate or hinder the therapeutic process.

Who is a good talk therapist?

Identifying a good talk therapist is important. They should have recognised training and follow evidence-based techniques. It is equally important to avoid quacks, who are rampant in this field.

A good therapist possesses certain personality traits that help build trust, empathy, and healing relationships with clients.

Here are some of the key qualities:

Empathy and compassion — A therapist should create a supportive and empathetic space for clients to express themselves, making them feel heard and understood.

Listening skills — Attentive and focused listening is crucial, including both verbal and non-verbal communication. Talk therapy works best when grounded in good listening skills. Constant advice-giving may be a sign of weakness.

Confidentiality — Ensuring confidentiality builds trust and encourages openness.

Non-judgemental and accepting — Therapists should avoid criticism or judgement, creating a safe space for introspection.

Calm and balanced — A calm approach helps clients feel comfortable. For instance, crying alongside a depressed client is not a good sign.