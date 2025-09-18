Awareness helps take on this ‘silent killer’

Ovarian cancer is one of the most serious gynaecological cancers, often referred to as the ‘silent killer’ because it tends to present late with vague and non-specific symptoms.

Both globally and in India, the incidence is rising, making awareness about risk factors, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment increasingly important.

What is ovarian cancer?

Ovarian cancer arises in the ovaries, the two small reproductive organs on either side of the uterus that produce eggs and female hormones. It is the leading cause of death from all gynaecological cancers.

Is it hereditary?

Women with close blood relatives affected by ovarian cancer are at higher risk. Those who inherit BRCA 1 or 2 gene mutations face an increased risk of both breast and ovarian cancer, with the lifetime risk rising by 15 to 40 per cent.

Who is at risk?

All women are at risk of ovarian cancer, but certain factors significantly increase the likelihood of developing the disease.

What are the risk factors?

The presence of the following factors may raise the risk:

Increasing age: While ovarian cancer can occur at any age, it is most common after 50 years.

Genetic predisposition: Inherited mutations in BRCA 1 and 2, and some other genes.

Family history: A family history of breast, ovarian, or bowel cancers.

Reproductive factors: Early menarche, late menopause, and nulliparity (never having given birth).

Medical conditions: Endometriosis

How can we reduce the risk?

Oral contraceptive pills: Use for five or more years reduces risk.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Both have a protective effect.

Tubal surgeries: Ligation or tubectomy reduces risk as many ovarian cancers originate from the distal end of the fallopian tube.

Preventive surgery: Women with inherited BRCA 1 or 2 mutations may be advised to undergo removal of both tubes and ovaries after completing their family, usually after the age of 35.

Is there any effective screening for ovarian cancer?

At present, there is no effective population-based screening. Women with BRCA mutations are sometimes advised to undergo ultrasound and CA-125 testing every six months from the age of 30, although the impact on survival remains uncertain.

Can ovarian cancer be detected by the Pap test?

No. The Pap smear detects cervical cancer, not ovarian cancer.