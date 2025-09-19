Alzheimer’s: Going beyond memory loss

For both the afflicted person and their family, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most difficult neurological disorders to deal with. Although it is frequently referred to as a memory disorder, the reality goes far beyond simple forgetfulness. Alzheimer’s slowly alters a person’s thinking, reasoning, and behaviour, resulting in a journey that profoundly affects both patients and carers. Ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), let’s take a look at some basics.
Recognising the risk:
Alzheimer’s disease is more likely to occur as people age, but it’s crucial to keep in mind that the illness is not a typical aspect of growing older. Symptoms typically appear after the age of 65. According to statistics, about one in three people above 85 years of age and one in thirteen people between the ages of 65 and 84 have Alzheimer’s disease.
Its risk is influenced by a number of additional factors besides age. Alzheimer’s disease has been connected to vascular health problems like smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and stroke-related damage (brain infarcts). Another factor is genetics; people who have a parent or sibling who has the illness are 25% more likely to get it themselves.
Identifying early indications:
Alzheimer’s symptoms appear slowly, often with minor memory loss. Confusion, disorientation, and behavioural changes follow gradual shifts in thinking and reasoning. Early detection of these symptoms is essential because it allows families to seek prompt medical attention, implement treatment plans that slow the disease’s progression, and get ready for the difficulties that lie ahead.
The burden of the carer:
Every person with Alzheimer’s has a family or carer who must manage the mental and physical strain of providing care. Carers frequently encounter:
Seeing a loved one lose their personality and independence can cause emotional stress.
Physical strain: Helping with increasingly demanding daily tasks.
Social isolation: Carers may distance themselves from their own support networks as their responsibilities increase.
Financial strains: Requiring long-term care can result in significant financial strains.
The first step in developing a system that supports care givers who are usually the unsung heroes in this journey, is acknowledging these difficulties.
Creating a system of emotional support
It is impossible to care for someone with Alzheimer’s alone. Families need to ask for and accept assistance. The following are some strategies to make the support system stronger:
Support groups provide emotional relief by allowing people to share their experiences with others going through a similar experience.
Counselling services and professional advice helps carers deal with stress and loss.
Nursery facilities, respite care, and awareness campaigns are examples of community programmes that can lessen carer burnout.
Equal involvement in caring. By sharing duties among several family members, one person is not forced to bear the full load.
Compassionately proceeding
Alzheimer’s disease tests not just medical knowledge but also our society’s overall capacity for compassion. Although there is currently no cure, the journey can be less isolating with early detection, proactive risk management, and robust support networks.
Families should keep in mind that providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s involves more than just managing decline; it also entails maintaining dignity, encouraging relationships, and making sure that patients and carers are supported at every stage of the illness.