Alzheimer’s: Going beyond memory loss

For both the afflicted person and their family, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most difficult neurological disorders to deal with. Although it is frequently referred to as a memory disorder, the reality goes far beyond simple forgetfulness. Alzheimer’s slowly alters a person’s thinking, reasoning, and behaviour, resulting in a journey that profoundly affects both patients and carers. Ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), let’s take a look at some basics.

Recognising the risk:

Alzheimer’s disease is more likely to occur as people age, but it’s crucial to keep in mind that the illness is not a typical aspect of growing older. Symptoms typically appear after the age of 65. According to statistics, about one in three people above 85 years of age and one in thirteen people between the ages of 65 and 84 have Alzheimer’s disease.

Its risk is influenced by a number of additional factors besides age. Alzheimer’s disease has been connected to vascular health problems like smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and stroke-related damage (brain infarcts). Another factor is genetics; people who have a parent or sibling who has the illness are 25% more likely to get it themselves.

Identifying early indications:

Alzheimer’s symptoms appear slowly, often with minor memory loss. Confusion, disorientation, and behavioural changes follow gradual shifts in thinking and reasoning. Early detection of these symptoms is essential because it allows families to seek prompt medical attention, implement treatment plans that slow the disease’s progression, and get ready for the difficulties that lie ahead.

The burden of the carer:

Every person with Alzheimer’s has a family or carer who must manage the mental and physical strain of providing care. Carers frequently encounter:

Seeing a loved one lose their personality and independence can cause emotional stress.

Physical strain: Helping with increasingly demanding daily tasks.

Social isolation: Carers may distance themselves from their own support networks as their responsibilities increase.

Financial strains: Requiring long-term care can result in significant financial strains.

The first step in developing a system that supports care givers who are usually the unsung heroes in this journey, is acknowledging these difficulties.