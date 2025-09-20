Chai Day specials to sip, stir and savour

Tea is a constant companion for every Indian, especially Malayalis — from the moment one wakes up, to the breaks that make work hours bearable, to the late evenings when one sits down to unwind.

Though we need no particular reason to drink this magical beverage, a day to celebrate the bewitching brew is always welcome. As per the UN calendar, the world marks International Tea Day on May 21. But now comes another one — Chai Day, on September 21.

This one, apparently, is an American homage to our very own masala chai specifically. No one has been able to pinpoint its exact origin in the subcontinent. What is known is that the cultivation of tea leaves began in ancient China. There was even an ancient Tea Horse Road linking India and China, via Tibet, for trading tea.

With colonialism, tea gained a new reputation. India, now the second-largest producer of tea, began cultivating it in the 1840s in the hills of Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The legacy of British rule made tea widely popular in Kerala, embedding it deeply in daily life. Even today, many ask “chaya kazhicho?” (have you had tea?) as a way of enquiring whether one has had breakfast.

Tea, at the end of the day, is more than a drink — it is an emotion for Malayalis. Popular culture captures it perfectly in the reference: “mazha, kattan chaya, and Johnson Masterude pattu” (rain, black tea and the songs of Johnson Master).

In the culinary world, too, chai has always been versatile. In recent years it has reached new heights of popularity, with bubble tea, taro tea, matcha tea and more sharing space with our humble cutting chai.

So, this Chai Day, TNIE revisits the special recipes where masala chai truly shines.

Spiced Chai Martini

Ingredients

Vodka: 2 oz

Chai concentrate: 1 oz

Lemon juice: ½ oz

Ground cinnamon: A dash

Ice cubes: As needed

Chai concentrate

Black tea: 5 tsps

Water: 5 cups

Ginger: 2-3 inches

Sugar: 5 tsps

Star anise: 1

Cinnamon: 2 sticks

Clove: 4

Cardamom: 10 pods

Fennel seeds: 1 tsp

Black pepper: ½ tsp

For the rim

Ground cinnamon: ¼ tsp

Sugar: 2 tsp

Method: Chai concentrate: Lightly crush star anise, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, fennel seeds and black pepper together. Take the spices and ginger in a saucepan. Boil it with 5 cups of water. Let it simmer for five minutes. Add sugar and tea powder. Let it steep for 5 minutes and turn off the heat. Let it sit for 10 minutes. Strain the tea concentrate. Cool it completely before storing.

Cocktail: Mix cinnamon and sugar on a plate. Rub the rim of the chilled glass with lime and roll it in the cinnamon sugar. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes. Add vodka, chai tea concentrate, fresh lemon juice, and a dash of ground cinnamon. Shake well for 30 seconds. Pour the mixture into the glass.