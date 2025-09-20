‘Comedy or villainy, character process remains the same.’

With ‘Lokah’ still the talk of the town, one of the performances that caught the attention of many is Sarath Sabha in his hoodlum role. Known for portraying a variety of characters in Malayalam cinema, both big and small, Sarath has steadily built an interesting filmography. From comic roles to serious ones, he has appeared in films such as ‘Thalavara’, ‘Malik’, ‘Kannur Squad’, ‘Odiyan’, ‘Pookkaalam’, ‘Iratta’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, etc.

In ‘Jan-E-Man’, his dialogue “Saji etta, ivide safe alla” had audiences laughing out loud. Now, with his shift to playing a villain in ‘Lokah’, he continues to explore new dimensions as an actor.

TNIE caught up with the actor for a quick chat about his journey in films, his experience in ‘Lokah’, stepping into a villain’s shoes, and what’s next, including his upcoming film ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’. Excerpts:



How did your journey in cinema begin?

I started acting in school when I was in the 6th standard, through dramas. After Plus Two, I joined the School of Drama in Thrissur and completed post-graduation in acting. During that time, I acted in one or two films, but they never made it to theatres. Later, I began taking small roles, even ones where my face was not shown.

I was also part of parallel films, such as ‘Ottayaal Paatha’, which won the State Award for Second Best Film in 2016 and ‘Maravi’. My first commercial cinema role came with Arun Dominic’s ‘Tharangam’, where I played a naïve thief. That was my proper entry into mainstream cinema.

Was there a moment when you realised cinema was going to be your field?

I always loved watching films and wanted to act, but I never thought that cinema would be my career. Theatre was my main passion. I enjoyed performing, and in every youth festival, I was part of the drama team.

In school, I got recognition for acting in a way I never did in studies or sports. That encouragement naturally pushed me towards theatre and eventually drama school.

How did ‘Lokah’ happen?

Director Dominic Arun called me. I don’t know exactly why he chose me — maybe he felt I suited the role, or wanted to show me in a different shade. Whatever the reason, I am grateful.

You are usually known for comedy roles. How challenging was it to play a villain in ‘Lokah’?

For me, the process of building a character is the same, whether it’s comedy or villainy. Before Lokah, I had played a negative role in ‘Kondal’, and though not many people saw it, those who did appreciated it. In ‘Lokah’, the real challenge was the language. Speaking Kannada was not easy. Even in Malayalam lines, I had to capture the flavour of how a Kannadiga might speak. Getting that right was the difficult part.