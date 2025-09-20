‘Comedy or villainy, character process remains the same.’

With ‘Lokah’ still the talk of the town, one of the performances that caught the attention of many is Sarath Sabha in his hoodlum role. Known for portraying a variety of characters in Malayalam cinema, both big and small, Sarath has steadily built an interesting filmography. From comic roles to serious ones, he has appeared in films such as ‘Thalavara’, ‘Malik’, ‘Kannur Squad’, ‘Odiyan’, ‘Pookkaalam’, ‘Iratta’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, etc.
In ‘Jan-E-Man’, his dialogue “Saji etta, ivide safe alla” had audiences laughing out loud. Now, with his shift to playing a villain in ‘Lokah’, he continues to explore new dimensions as an actor.
TNIE caught up with the actor for a quick chat about his journey in films, his experience in ‘Lokah’, stepping into a villain’s shoes, and what’s next, including his upcoming film ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’. Excerpts:
How did your journey in cinema begin?
I started acting in school when I was in the 6th standard, through dramas. After Plus Two, I joined the School of Drama in Thrissur and completed post-graduation in acting. During that time, I acted in one or two films, but they never made it to theatres. Later, I began taking small roles, even ones where my face was not shown.
I was also part of parallel films, such as ‘Ottayaal Paatha’, which won the State Award for Second Best Film in 2016 and ‘Maravi’. My first commercial cinema role came with Arun Dominic’s ‘Tharangam’, where I played a naïve thief. That was my proper entry into mainstream cinema.
Was there a moment when you realised cinema was going to be your field?
I always loved watching films and wanted to act, but I never thought that cinema would be my career. Theatre was my main passion. I enjoyed performing, and in every youth festival, I was part of the drama team.
In school, I got recognition for acting in a way I never did in studies or sports. That encouragement naturally pushed me towards theatre and eventually drama school.
How did ‘Lokah’ happen?
Director Dominic Arun called me. I don’t know exactly why he chose me — maybe he felt I suited the role, or wanted to show me in a different shade. Whatever the reason, I am grateful.
You are usually known for comedy roles. How challenging was it to play a villain in ‘Lokah’?
For me, the process of building a character is the same, whether it’s comedy or villainy. Before Lokah, I had played a negative role in ‘Kondal’, and though not many people saw it, those who did appreciated it. In ‘Lokah’, the real challenge was the language. Speaking Kannada was not easy. Even in Malayalam lines, I had to capture the flavour of how a Kannadiga might speak. Getting that right was the difficult part.
What is your process for preparing a character?
I look at how the character travels through the script, from emotions to situations. That’s all already in the script. Beyond that, I try to imagine his backstory: his childhood, education, nature, traumas, all the experiences that made him. These details help me approach the role more convincingly.
How was it to do action scenes opposite a superhero character?
Smooth. My job was to take Kalyani’s punches and kicks, react to her moves (laughs). She had trained in martial arts before the shoot, so her timing was perfect. That made things easy.
How do you view the importance of supporting roles?
Cinema is always a collective art form. It’s about a group of people coming together to tell a story. Lead characters respond to supporting ones, and vice versa. Everything is connected. So, I don’t think we should separate roles into lead and supporting. They all matter when it comes to the story.
What was it like working with Mammootty in ‘Kannur Squad’?
Every actor feels nervous acting with Mammookka. I was no different. I had prepared for my character, but in my mind, I was also preparing myself not to feel scared. But when the moment came, I couldn’t help it.
There was a scene where we were sitting face-to-face and talking. Between cuts, he would chat with me and make me comfortable. Maybe he realised I was anxious. Watching him perform so intensely during his close-ups, sitting right opposite and looking into his eyes... it was an unforgettable experience.
How does it feel to have two films, ‘Lokah’ and ‘Thalavara’, celebrated at the same time?
Great. This is what we make films for. When the audience responds so well, it’s rewarding.
What are your upcoming projects?
My next release is ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’, directed by Noufal Abdullah. It features Mathew Thomas, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vishnu Agasthya, Abu Salim and others. The story is set in an imaginary village on the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border. My character is Rajesh, an auto driver, someone we easily relate to. I am also part of some projects that haven’t been announced yet.
Next step?
Growing up in Palakkad, I watched a lot of Tamil cinema and always had a special love for it. I hope to act in Tamil films.