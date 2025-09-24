Beyond khaki & crime

The lathi and the paintbrush may seem to belong to two entirely different worlds. Yet, when both find their place in the hands of Inspector A Ananthalal, one is left wondering which suits him more. A busy officer at Kerala Police Cyberdome by day, he finds his leisure after duty hours in front of a canvas, brush in hand.

The only rule he keeps for himself — every stroke must carry the ‘police-touch’. It all brings to mind a famous Malayalam film dialogue: ‘Kaakkikullile Kalaakaaran’ (an artist who lives within the khaki).

Into a world of colours

Ananthalal, hailing from Alappuzha, developed an interest in watercolour painting during his school days. As a passionate student, his family arranged training under the renowned drawing teacher, Kurup Master. During this period, he participated in nearly every painting competition, earning recognition within his school and beyond.

However, as he progressed in his studies, Ananthalal set aside watercolors, focusing entirely on academics and gradually losing touch with his artistic pursuits.

After completing higher education, he cleared the Sub-Inspector (SI) examination in 2004 and began his training and police career in 2005, starting as a probationary SI at Angamaly police station. Over the years, he served at several police stations, including Pattanakad, Cherthala, Ernakulam Central, and the Kochi City Shadow Police Squad, where he was deeply engaged in law and order duties.

Later, he was posted as Station House Officer at Fort Kochi, Traffic West, and again at Ernakulam Central, roles that greatly increased his responsibilities and left him scarcely a moment to breathe.

Meanwhile, Ananthalal managed to carve out some ‘me time’ to attend painting and photography exhibitions, as well as art galleries within the city — either personally or in his official capacity to oversee security arrangements.

It was during an exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in 2020 that his long-suppressed passion for painting reignited. After a gap of 18 years, he finally picked up the canvas and brushes he had set aside.