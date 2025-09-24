Beyond khaki & crime

The lathi and the paintbrush may seem to belong to two entirely different worlds. Yet, when both find their place in the hands of Inspector A Ananthalal, one is left wondering which suits him more. A busy officer at Kerala Police Cyberdome by day, he finds his leisure after duty hours in front of a canvas, brush in hand.
The only rule he keeps for himself — every stroke must carry the ‘police-touch’. It all brings to mind a famous Malayalam film dialogue: ‘Kaakkikullile Kalaakaaran’ (an artist who lives within the khaki).
Into a world of colours
Ananthalal, hailing from Alappuzha, developed an interest in watercolour painting during his school days. As a passionate student, his family arranged training under the renowned drawing teacher, Kurup Master. During this period, he participated in nearly every painting competition, earning recognition within his school and beyond.
However, as he progressed in his studies, Ananthalal set aside watercolors, focusing entirely on academics and gradually losing touch with his artistic pursuits.
After completing higher education, he cleared the Sub-Inspector (SI) examination in 2004 and began his training and police career in 2005, starting as a probationary SI at Angamaly police station. Over the years, he served at several police stations, including Pattanakad, Cherthala, Ernakulam Central, and the Kochi City Shadow Police Squad, where he was deeply engaged in law and order duties.
Later, he was posted as Station House Officer at Fort Kochi, Traffic West, and again at Ernakulam Central, roles that greatly increased his responsibilities and left him scarcely a moment to breathe.
Meanwhile, Ananthalal managed to carve out some ‘me time’ to attend painting and photography exhibitions, as well as art galleries within the city — either personally or in his official capacity to oversee security arrangements.
It was during an exhibition at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in 2020 that his long-suppressed passion for painting reignited. After a gap of 18 years, he finally picked up the canvas and brushes he had set aside.
Night-shift artist
As Ananthalal delved deeper into his creativity, new opportunities began to unfold, especially with his posting as station house officer (SHO) at the Kochi Metro police station.
While the role involved law and order responsibilities, it also offered comparatively fewer crises and more leisure time. This allowed him to dedicate himself more fully to his artistic pursuits.
Eager to expand his skills, he decided to learn oil and acrylic painting under T R Suresh at the Prussian Blue Art Hub. Suresh welcomed the 46-year-old ‘police student’ as his disciple, and Ananthalal began formal lessons in both mediums.
Between 2021 and 2023, he devoted most of his off-duty hours to painting. Each evening, after returning to the police quarters, taking a bath, and having dinner, he would spend an hour immersed in his art.
His wife, Sarimol Kareethra, an advocate with Ernakulam district court, often joined him with a cup of coffee, while their children, Anandakrishna and Krishnendhu, along with Sarika, offered suggestions and encouragement.
“I dedicate at least an hour daily to my paintings, and over the years, I’ve completed hundreds of works. I often think that if I had continued drawing consistently from my school days, my collection would have been even larger,” Ananthalal says.
“Nevertheless, I am extremely happy to engage with my art after fulfilling all my official duties,” he adds.
He also acknowledged that in the past 3 to 4 years, there have been very few days when he hasn’t painted at night.
Police models
Unlike artists who chase abstraction, Ananthalal roots his work in lived experience. Uniform and duty dominate his themes: night patrols, VIP escorts, arrests, trials, water cannons during protests. His canvases also capture milestones such as receiving the Metro station key from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meetings at the State Crime Records Bureau, or the police role in the 2018 floods.
“Most of my paintings are visualisations of real-life incidents, with my police colleagues often serving as models. Occasionally, I add colourful backgrounds to enhance the composition. But at the core, I am a policeman, and that identity reflects in every work I create,” says Ananthalal.
On a mission
At Durbar Hall in 2020, Ananthalal dreamt of one day holding his own exhibition. That came true in 2023, with 75 police-themed works displayed at the same venue. Later, during Onam 2025, he showcased 55 pieces at Infopark, introducing his art to the tech community. The exhibition drew notable visitors, including Infopark CEO Sushanth Kurunthil, KMRL MD Loknath Behera, and Kochi city police commissioner Putta Vimaladitya.
Now, Ananthalal is completing his most ambitious work yet — a 15-by-6-foot painting of Kochi Metro, the city’s backwaters, and Kathakali. The piece will be installed at the High Court Water Metro Jetty, with ministers and prominent figures expected to attend the unveiling. “This is my dream project,” he says, noting that it took over two years to complete.
“There’s a common notion that most police officers are neither inclined toward the arts nor supportive of artistic pursuits. But in my case, whether my works focus on police themes or otherwise, they have all been created with the encouragement and support of my colleagues and senior officers,” he adds.