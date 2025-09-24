Why is everyone going BananAI?

Not many would have forgotten the Ghibli trend. The Miyazaki-inspired, colourful and serene images created from real-life photos and a few lines of prompts using AI tools like ChatGPT have been ‘normalised’ now.

However, in the initial days, the craze went so much ‘out of control’ that even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had to ask users around the world to cool it.

Now, the next one is here. Google’s AI assistant Gemini is the new trend-setter. Its updated image tool, called 2.5 Flash — aka Nano Banana — has become the centre of attention, with people across the world creating realistic images.

The idea is simple: provide one or two images, add a detailed prompt describing how you want them edited — perhaps changing a dress to a deep red traditional one, shifting the scene from outdoors to indoors, adding your dream car, or even placing you next to a celebrity. Within seconds, you have it.

Prompting has also become simpler. You can direct the platform on how you want the light to fall, what colour the walls should be, whether you want a retro style, or perhaps the look of an old Polaroid. The possibilities are endless.

One of the biggest Nano Banana trends is the “red-sari poster moment” — a retro Bollywood-style photo where you appear as a film heroine in a chiffon red sari.

With its grainy textures and golden sunset tones, the result is a nostalgic throwback to the ’90s, turning anyone into a Bollywood sizzler.

All one needs to command is: “Edit the subject into a retro Bollywood heroine, wearing a red chiffon sari, soft wavy hairstyle, romantic background in warm tones, golden sunset lighting.”

It doesn’t even have to be a full sentence: “Black sari edit, golden sunset lighting, vintage Bollywood vibe.” The sharper the prompt, the sharper the result.

Another fad is to create 3D images, where the uploaded photo turns into a figurine-like image. Turning yourself into action figurines like your favourite superhero can be cool, right?

And all you have to say is: “Turn this photo into a collectable figurine.” You can make it appear in mint condition, inside the plastic box, with the glow intact, just like a real one inside a store.

Well, with this, one’s family outing pic can be set in the Marvel universe. Or, Lokahverse perhaps.

Well, it’s not just about your own photos. You can unleash your imagination here. Why not make BTS boys wear Pathani kurtas? Yes, of course, this image is trending now.

The tool has since powered new trends: revisiting your childhood self, reuniting with loved ones who have passed away, sharing the frame with a favourite actor or sportstar, imagining oneself in the 1920s, or globe-trotting across iconic landmarks. Some even insert themselves into the works of Dalí or Michelangelo!