Red alert over pink slips?

The past few months have been foreboding for those in the IT industry with massive layoffs at big tech firms. Earlier this year, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) sent the industry reeling when it announced that 12,000 of its employees will be laid off. The actual number that lost their jobs were likely much higher. Recently, Oracle let go of more than 3,000 employees. No doubt, the scenario is grim. But what is behind this churn?

Though the companies have been using their usual jargon — ‘restructuring and efficiency’ — as the instigator for these changes, the role the advent of AI played cannot be discounted. What else could be the factors? TNIE speaks to those in the industry to assess the situation.

As per one explanation, the layoffs are an after-effect of the economy in the West being in a downturn. “In India, most of the companies, including TCS, are heavily focused on delivering IT services and consulting for other businesses in the US and other foreign countries. So what happens when economic downturns hit these countries? The projects, for which the IT service companies in India are contracted, also dry up. And this, in turn, makes many teams turn into excess manpower. So, the companies decide to do away with the excess manpower,” says Jayakrishnan Kurup, director, Xtend Technologies, based in Kochi.

AI has, no doubt, played its part, but not to the extent that these big companies project it to be, he points out. “Maybe they are leaning on that for the optics. By blaming the layoffs as a result of AI integration, they save their image,” Jayakrishnan adds.

However, the techie is not dismissive of AI as a true disruptor of the industry. But he says AI taking over IT jobs is a long way away. “It might happen in the distant future. Not now.”

When it was pointed out the recent layoffs are a result of retrenchment that’s happening at the senior level in the IT sector, S R Nair, an expert in the startup sector, says, “That might be due to a combination of various factors. The influence of AI, the saturation of jobs, etc. The layoffs happening in senior positions are mostly because of complacency that has set in among the staff, their inability to learn, assimilate, and apply the hi-tech competency of data science or AI.”

Jayakrishnan concurs. “If we are to take the case of a senior-level person who has upskilled themselves in AI and a fresher who has the same efficiency with AI, whom do you think the finance department of the company would prefer recruiting? Of course, the fresher.”