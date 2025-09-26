Mystery of Mentalism

Once a niche performance art, mentalism has now become a major draw in Kerala, with houseful shows and statewide tours by popular performers. A recent one in Kochi had members of the audience term it an “an unforgettable experience”.



While Malayali audiences have been familiar with mentalism’s concept, where practitioners appear to demonstrate extraordinary intuitive or psychological abilities, it is through theatrical presentations that the art is making a remarkable charm statement.

“First of all, people began to accept that this is an artform,” says Nipin Niravath, one of the pioneers of mentalism theatre in Kerala.

“Here, cinema has always been the dominant form of entertainment, followed by musical or dance events. Even for those live events, venues are limited. In many parts of the world, live entertainment is a strong culture, and people buy tickets and experience theatre, concerts, or shows. We didn’t really have that here. Now, tastes are changing, and people are opening up to new forms of live entertainment. It’s a positive shift.”

Unlike drama, stand-up comedy, or concerts, what makes mentalism shows different is the level of audience participation. Performances become a shared experience, with audience involvement shaping the impact of the act.

A skilled mentalist combines suggestion, psychology, humour, and storytelling to create moments of awe that feel personal to those present. Viewers become part of the mystery.

Nipin recalls the challenges of introducing this artform to Kerala, “When I started performing in 2008, people often misunderstood what I was doing. Some thought I had supernatural abilities. I even received calls to help with supposed cases of demonic possession or to communicate with spirits,” he laughs.

“In other cases, people were hesitant to join the fun, fearing personal details might be revealed on stage or that they would be conned. Today, perceptions have changed. Audiences now understand mentalism as pure entertainment.”

Nipin’s theatrical production, ‘Cryptic’, is crafted like an investigative thriller. It progresses with the suspense and engagement of a film, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

“Every show is carefully designed with mystery, storytelling, tricks, surprises, and audience engagement,” he says. “For that, I watch performances by top mentalists around the world, read extensively, and travel. It’s a long process, and with every show, I add something new to keep it fresh.”

Nipin also highlights the need for more dedicated theatre spaces in Kerala to nurture a culture of live performances, considering how people are restricting themselves within their “mobile islands”.