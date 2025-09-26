Mystery of Mentalism

Once a niche performance art, mentalism has now become a major draw in Kerala, with houseful shows and statewide tours by popular performers. A recent one in Kochi had members of the audience term it an “an unforgettable experience”.
While Malayali audiences have been familiar with mentalism’s concept, where practitioners appear to demonstrate extraordinary intuitive or psychological abilities, it is through theatrical presentations that the art is making a remarkable charm statement.
“First of all, people began to accept that this is an artform,” says Nipin Niravath, one of the pioneers of mentalism theatre in Kerala.
“Here, cinema has always been the dominant form of entertainment, followed by musical or dance events. Even for those live events, venues are limited. In many parts of the world, live entertainment is a strong culture, and people buy tickets and experience theatre, concerts, or shows. We didn’t really have that here. Now, tastes are changing, and people are opening up to new forms of live entertainment. It’s a positive shift.”
Unlike drama, stand-up comedy, or concerts, what makes mentalism shows different is the level of audience participation. Performances become a shared experience, with audience involvement shaping the impact of the act.
A skilled mentalist combines suggestion, psychology, humour, and storytelling to create moments of awe that feel personal to those present. Viewers become part of the mystery.
Nipin recalls the challenges of introducing this artform to Kerala, “When I started performing in 2008, people often misunderstood what I was doing. Some thought I had supernatural abilities. I even received calls to help with supposed cases of demonic possession or to communicate with spirits,” he laughs.
“In other cases, people were hesitant to join the fun, fearing personal details might be revealed on stage or that they would be conned. Today, perceptions have changed. Audiences now understand mentalism as pure entertainment.”
Nipin’s theatrical production, ‘Cryptic’, is crafted like an investigative thriller. It progresses with the suspense and engagement of a film, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.
“Every show is carefully designed with mystery, storytelling, tricks, surprises, and audience engagement,” he says. “For that, I watch performances by top mentalists around the world, read extensively, and travel. It’s a long process, and with every show, I add something new to keep it fresh.”
Nipin also highlights the need for more dedicated theatre spaces in Kerala to nurture a culture of live performances, considering how people are restricting themselves within their “mobile islands”.
Mentalist Anandhu, known for his popular show ‘The Secret Letter’, echoes the same view, but thanks social media for the exposure it has given to mentalism in Kerala.
“As reels and shorts of performances started trending on social media, people began buying tickets. Now my shows are housefull,” he says.
“Today, the way a show is presented matters the most. Making them casual and relatable helps ordinary audiences connect. When I design a show, I think about creating a theatrical experience similar to watching a film. When we watch a film, we smile, cry, get goosebumps, and experience feel-good moments. I seek to create memories that stay with the audience for days.”
Anandhu, who is pursuing a postgraduate degree in psychology, says he also incorporates elements to subtly address mental health issues and stigma, helping audiences understand them better.
Like Nipin, what makes Anandhu elated is the renewed interest in live experiences. The fact that theatrical spaces are drawing audiences back. It underscores that live art can still hold people’s attention for an hour or more, even in a world dominated by screens.
What’s the trade secret?
With the artform gaining more popularity, now ‘mentalism schools’ are also mushrooming. Thanks to penetration of series such as ‘The Mentalist’ and videos showing the likes of David Blaine and Derren Brown in action, the number of aspirants has gone up — be it as a profession or just to emerge as the star attraction at parties or get-togethers.
Veteran illusionist Saji Vijayan, who runs Voodoo School of Mentalism and Magic in Thiruvananthapuram, offers online classes that attract more than 300 students worldwide.
“One starts by learning basic tricks and simple techniques. With practice, anyone genuinely interested can learn these easily,” he says.“But turning mentalism into a profession requires deep study of various things, such as body language, facial expressions, observation, and reading methods. It’s a deep field that demands a lot of hard work. While basics can be learned in a month or two, mastering the art takes years.”
Popular mentalist Nipin Niravath also trains “genuinely interested” students at his home studio in Kochi. “It begins with a 21-day workshop introducing foundational techniques. Those who show progress can advance to a second workshop that focuses on mentalism tools, including hypnosis, stage management, lighting, and scriptwriting,” he says. “With consistent practice and experience, students can develop their skills professionally, a process that typically takes at least two to three years.”
Nipin clarifies that mentalism is not about reading minds. “No one can read another person’s mind. Instead, the information comes directly from the person, often unconsciously.” he explains.
“Most communication is non-verbal, conveyed through facial expressions, gestures, and body language. We use these cues, combined with psychology, suggestion, and showmanship.”
Nothing supernatural about it
There is something about mentalism that makes it a mysterious artform. It has been an area of wonder that draws on several psychological techniques.
“Performers use suggestion, body language, observation of eye movements, posture, and eye contact, as well as magic methods such as misdirection or forcing certain choices,” explains psychiatrist Dr Arun B Nair.
“Neuro-linguistic programming is also employed to guide the audience’s thought process. The impact of mentalism depends largely on the showmanship of the performer, who directs the audience’s attention and perception through carefully crafted routines.” In earlier public performances, he notes, there was a trend of “mass hypnosis”, where a few participants were invited on stage and given suggestions to carry out certain actions.
“Today, mentalism is increasingly appreciated in corporate training and live shows, presented purely as entertainment. When treated as a performing art, mentalism carries no ethical issues — similar to magic,” Dr Arun adds.
“Ethical concerns arise only when techniques are misused to manipulate, exploit, or make false claims of supernatural powers. In today’s society, many people experience disillusionment due to a highly materialistic environment. During moments of personal crisis, individuals may turn to magical or supernatural solutions.”
That said, Dr Arun concludes, mentalism is exciting entertainment when treated and viewed purely as an artform.