Shobana, Navya to headline two grand dance fests in city

With the Navaratri season on, Kochi’s cultural calendar finds its heartbeat in classical rhythm. In the coming days, the city is set to host two major dance fests — Nritya ’25 and Maathangi Festival — that will see some of the country’s finest artists on stage.

For rasikas as well as cultural explorers, it is a season that promises not just performances, but an immersion into tradition and the evolving language of Indian classical dance.

Nritya 2025

First up is Nritya ’25, a two-day dance festival organised by Nrithyakshethra – Temple of Dance at the Fine Arts Hall on September 28 and 29. The festival marks the silver jubilee celebrations of the renowned institute that was founded by Mohiniyattam exponent Sreedevi Rajan and is now led by her daughter Sandhya.

“With roots tracing back to the illustrious lineage of Guru Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, regarded as the mother of Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, the institution continues to nurture and inspire hundreds of young dancers,” says Sandhya, adding that Nrithya ’25 is a celebration of this legacy.

Chenda maestro Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar will inaugurate the festival on the first day, followed by its highlight — a two-hour performance by actor and dance exponent Padma Bhushan Shobana, who is known for redefining contemporary Bharatanatyam with her creative explorations.

The second day will feature performances by students of Nrithyakshethra, from beginners to seniors, showcasing their training under the institution. They will present Kalyanikutty Amma’s iconic ‘Rama Saptham’, a choreography unique to her style.