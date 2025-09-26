Shobana, Navya to headline two grand dance fests in city

With the Navaratri season on, Kochi’s cultural calendar finds its heartbeat in classical rhythm. In the coming days, the city is set to host two major dance fests — Nritya ’25 and Maathangi Festival — that will see some of the country’s finest artists on stage.
For rasikas as well as cultural explorers, it is a season that promises not just performances, but an immersion into tradition and the evolving language of Indian classical dance.
Nritya 2025
First up is Nritya ’25, a two-day dance festival organised by Nrithyakshethra – Temple of Dance at the Fine Arts Hall on September 28 and 29. The festival marks the silver jubilee celebrations of the renowned institute that was founded by Mohiniyattam exponent Sreedevi Rajan and is now led by her daughter Sandhya.
“With roots tracing back to the illustrious lineage of Guru Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma, regarded as the mother of Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, the institution continues to nurture and inspire hundreds of young dancers,” says Sandhya, adding that Nrithya ’25 is a celebration of this legacy.
Chenda maestro Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar will inaugurate the festival on the first day, followed by its highlight — a two-hour performance by actor and dance exponent Padma Bhushan Shobana, who is known for redefining contemporary Bharatanatyam with her creative explorations.
The second day will feature performances by students of Nrithyakshethra, from beginners to seniors, showcasing their training under the institution. They will present Kalyanikutty Amma’s iconic ‘Rama Saptham’, a choreography unique to her style.
Maathangi Festival 2025
The third edition of the Maathangi Festival, presented in association with Soorya Krishnamoorthy and the Kerala Fine Arts Society, will be held from October 2 to 6 at the Fine Arts Hall, Ernakulam.
With its diverse line-up, Maathangi promises a rich celebration of India’s classical dance heritage. Actor and dance exponent Navya Nair will open the festival with a Bharatanatyam recital, drawing on her training under guru Priyadarshini Govind.
According to Navya, festivals like these provide the audience with the perfect opportunity to expand their knowledge of Indian classical artforms. “Everyone will get to experience a wide spectrum of performances. Listening and observing are vital aspects of learning or understanding an artform,” she says.
She adds that it is heartening to note that Kerala audiences are well-nuanced and appreciative of classical artforms. “Artists from other states often tell me they are happy to perform here,” she says.
The programme will include Bharatanatyam exponent Satyanarayana Raju’s live production ‘Rama Katha’ on October 3. Mohiniyattam expert Sunanda Nair will perform on October 4, followed by the Bharatanatyam duo Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy Menon presenting their latest production, Aranyani.
On October 5, Bharatanatyam exponent Meenakshi Srinivasan will perform, and — on Navya’s request — include her much-loved Sindhu Bhairavi Thillana as part of her repertoire.
The festival will conclude on October 6 with Jaipur Gharana maestro Rajendra Gangani’s Kathak recital.
Both festivals will be staged at the Fine Arts Hall, a hub that has connected Kochi’s audiences with the best of the Indian classical world for decades. Entry is free for all.
Nrithya ’25 — 9447132451. Maathangi Fest — 9446595530.