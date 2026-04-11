‘John Doe’ & savAIri giri giri

In 2007, Mohanlal landed in a controversy that brewed over his ‘Vaikeettentha paripadi?’ surrogate ad for a liquor brand. Lalettan, however, smiled it off in his trademark style. And the catchphrase went on to become an iconic line among Kerala’s tipplers.

Now, two decades later, eyebrows were raised again as he was seen endorsing lotteries. Only that it was a fake AI-generated ad made by a group of fraudulent lottery agencies, prompting the actor to approach the court.

An artist’s identity is often said to be the most valuable asset in an industry driven by visibility. The face on a poster, a distinctive voice, a signature gesture, or even a repeated phrase — these are what audiences recognise and remember.

But in the age of AI, where identity can be replicated with alarming ease, a pressing question emerges: who owns an identity?

The answer is still evolving. Mohanlal’s recent move against the unauthorised use of his image and persona has brought the issue into sharp focus.

In its order, the Delhi High Court granted him a ‘John Doe’ injunction, which restrains multiple known and unknown entities from commercially exploiting his personality attributes — including AI-generated content and unauthorised merchandise.

While this case involves a superstar with the resources to seek legal remedy, it raises broader concerns about what such protections mean for ordinary people.

Unlike many other legal protections, personality rights in India are yet to be codified in a single statute. Instead, they have evolved through judicial decisions pertaining to specific disputes.