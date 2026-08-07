How breastmilk builds a baby’s gut and brain

As we mark World Breastfeeding Week, modern science continues to reveal that breastfeeding is about much more than nutrition.

Every time a baby is breastfed, something extraordinary happens. Along with nourishment, a mother is quietly helping build two remarkable organs at the same time: the baby’s gut and the baby’s brain.

For decades, breast milk was valued mainly for its nutritional benefits. Today, science tells a much richer story. Human milk is a remarkably complex biological system that delivers far more than calories.

It provides beneficial bacteria, immune cells, antibodies, hormones and hundreds of bioactive compounds that work together to shape a baby’s gut, support brain development and strengthen the immune system from the very beginning.

What happens during these early feeds may influence a child’s health not just for months, but for years to come.

Birth marks the beginning of a remarkable microbial journey. During the first few days and weeks of life, a baby’s gut rapidly becomes home to trillions of beneficial microorganisms. These microbes help digest food, strengthen the immune system and protect against harmful infections.

Scientists now recognise that this microbial community influences everything from immunity and metabolism to allergies and even aspects of brain development.

One of the most remarkable components of human milk is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). These unique sugars are the third most abundant solid component in human milk after lactose and fat, underscoring their biological importance.

Perhaps the most fascinating part is this: babies cannot digest HMOs at all. They are not made to feed the baby directly. Instead, they nourish the beneficial bacteria living inside the baby’s gut. Few examples better illustrate the brilliance of nature.

In return, these friendly bacteria strengthen the gut lining, reduce inflammation and help train the developing immune system. Human milk also contains immune factors such as secretory IgA, lactoferrin and lysozyme that further support a healthy gut microbiome.

Perhaps the most exciting discovery is that the gut and the brain are in constant communication through the gut-brain axis. Beneficial bacteria in the intestine produce vitamins, neurotransmitters and short-chain fatty acids that send signals to the brain through the bloodstream, the immune system and the vagus nerve.