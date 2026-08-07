How breastmilk builds a baby’s gut and brain

As we mark World Breastfeeding Week, modern science continues to reveal that breastfeeding is about much more than nutrition.
Every time a baby is breastfed, something extraordinary happens. Along with nourishment, a mother is quietly helping build two remarkable organs at the same time: the baby’s gut and the baby’s brain.
For decades, breast milk was valued mainly for its nutritional benefits. Today, science tells a much richer story. Human milk is a remarkably complex biological system that delivers far more than calories.
It provides beneficial bacteria, immune cells, antibodies, hormones and hundreds of bioactive compounds that work together to shape a baby’s gut, support brain development and strengthen the immune system from the very beginning.
What happens during these early feeds may influence a child’s health not just for months, but for years to come.
Birth marks the beginning of a remarkable microbial journey. During the first few days and weeks of life, a baby’s gut rapidly becomes home to trillions of beneficial microorganisms. These microbes help digest food, strengthen the immune system and protect against harmful infections.
Scientists now recognise that this microbial community influences everything from immunity and metabolism to allergies and even aspects of brain development.
One of the most remarkable components of human milk is Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMOs). These unique sugars are the third most abundant solid component in human milk after lactose and fat, underscoring their biological importance.
Perhaps the most fascinating part is this: babies cannot digest HMOs at all. They are not made to feed the baby directly. Instead, they nourish the beneficial bacteria living inside the baby’s gut. Few examples better illustrate the brilliance of nature.
In return, these friendly bacteria strengthen the gut lining, reduce inflammation and help train the developing immune system. Human milk also contains immune factors such as secretory IgA, lactoferrin and lysozyme that further support a healthy gut microbiome.
Perhaps the most exciting discovery is that the gut and the brain are in constant communication through the gut-brain axis. Beneficial bacteria in the intestine produce vitamins, neurotransmitters and short-chain fatty acids that send signals to the brain through the bloodstream, the immune system and the vagus nerve.
By shaping a healthy gut microbiome, human milk may influence not only digestion and immunity but also learning, behaviour and emotional wellbeing. Emerging research also suggests that certain HMOs may directly support brain development, highlighting the intimate connection between the gut and the brain.
The brain grows at an astonishing pace during infancy. Breast milk provides nearly half of a young infant’s energy through fat, including Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), one of the most important structural components of the brain and retina.
Multiple studies have consistently shown that breastfeeding is associated with improved cognitive development, better language skills and higher IQ later in childhood. Brain imaging studies have also demonstrated greater myelination — the protective insulation around nerve fibres that allows brain cells to communicate more efficiently.
Breastfeeding also promotes close physical contact between mother and baby, providing comfort, emotional security and responsive interactions that further support healthy brain development.
One of the most reassuring facts about breastfeeding is that the body prioritises milk production and works remarkably hard to maintain the quality of breast milk, even when a mother’s diet is not perfect.
Most mothers produce milk that meets their baby’s nutritional needs. A healthy, balanced diet with adequate calories, good-quality protein and healthy fats supports the mother’s own health and breastfeeding.
Some nutrients, particularly Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), do reflect the mother’s diet. DHA is an important structural component of the developing brain and retina. Mothers who eat fish can include low-mercury varieties such as salmon and sardines as part of a balanced diet.
Vegetarian mothers can obtain omega-3 fats from walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds and canola oil. Since these foods provide ALA, which is converted into DHA only in small amounts, vegetarian and vegan mothers may consider an algae-based DHA supplement after discussing it with their healthcare provider.
Breastfeeding is about much more than satisfying a baby’s hunger. Human milk quietly builds a healthy gut, supports a growing brain and helps lay the foundation for lifelong health. Long before a child smiles, speaks a first word or takes a first step, human milk has already begun laying the foundation for a healthier future.
The writer is a paediatrician and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant