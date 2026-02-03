‘Life is never singular,’ says artist Gulammohammed Sheikh

Inside the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi, one can become a rare witness to a phenomenon where art traverses boundaries and timelines. The works of Gulammohammed Sheikh possess that quality intrinsically, to make one wonder, ponder, and hope.

As part of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale’s invitation exhibition, the Durbar Hall has turned into a historic destination with a retrospective of the 88-year-old master.

Fragments from over six decades of his career fill the gallery halls. From his latest work — a massive painting titled ‘Kaarawaan’ — to sketches and early paintings dating back to the 1960s, the exhibition spans a lifetime of artistic inquiry.

As one enters the hall, the mastery is immediately evident: how figures are formed, how lines are moulded to his will, how cartography, archival material, words, cityscapes and human beings become part of his oeuvre.

“It is not even 60 per cent of my complete retrospective, which was displayed in Delhi some months prior,” he says.

“But it is difficult to put it in a few words, you know, when there are more than 100 works being presented. There are different kinds of drawings, prints, paintings, photographs, etc. There are also some recent works.”

His celebrated ‘Mappa Mundi’ series is also on display. As one takes in the work — the minute alleyways and dense detailing — there is a sense of travelling alongside. Gulammohammed is not just a distant observer. He is present within these frames, which he has meticulously crafted.

“I like cartography because I am interested in journeys. I look at maps themselves as a kind of journey into various lands,” he says.

Gulammohammed has taken an old map and altered it using “a bit of Photoshop on a computer”. “I have introduced a figure of Majnu, an archetypal lover. I have introduced a marriage. There is St Francis too,” he says.