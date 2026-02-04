How Kavadiyattam in Kerala Is Changing with Time

Two curved frames, joined at the centre, rest across the shoulders of the bearer. Decorated with flowers, cloth, or peacock feathers, the structure moves through the road, slowly and steadily. It is the ‘kavadi’ procession.

Some ‘kavadi’ remain small and simple, while others rise taller, shaped like temple towers. In its many forms, the kavadi is seen as both an offering and a symbol of self-sacrifice — the acceptance of pain and burden as part of devotion.

As the procession moves forward, the bearers step in familiar patterns, moving forward and back, occasionally turning in place to the beat of the drums. Once the kavadi is lifted, it determines the body’s rhythm — pace, posture, and even breath until the group reaches the temple.

Kavadiyattam, typically performed by men, has long been practised across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Though practised as a ritual, it has changed over time, becoming more like an art form. Music has expanded beyond traditional percussion and nadaswaram to include bands and even film songs, and the scale of the ‘kavadi’ has grown more elaborate.

What was once the traditional saffron or yellow mundu, worn bare-chested with garlands and bare feet, has given way to jerseys, pants, and shoes in some places; at the same time, ‘kavadis’ have grown heavier, and the number of organised teams has increased. Yet what has remained constant is the crowd that follows, watching the bearers move with ease, to the tune of drums, under the weight of colourful kavadis.

This is the season for the ritual in Subrahmanya temples, where Kavadiyattam is part of the annual celebrations.

V R Jyothiprakash, 67, started doing kavadi when he was in Class 10. “I was following my father, who had been doing it for years. Back then, it was not like now,” he recalls.

The number of flowers was fewer, and the kavadis were shorter, he says. This made it much easier to carry them on the head and dance, as there were no cables or extra decorations in the way. “It was like being under a trance. There would be no strain or pain while performing. But the next two days, our bodies would be sore. Some would even place a coconut or a glass of water on their heads and balance the kavadi on it while swaying in rhythm.”

Jyothiprakash doesn’t perform anymore. But he still goes to watch Kavadiyattam wherever it is happening. “That spirit will never fade,” he adds.