Elope, arrest, elope again...

In a democracy, where individuals are free to choose love and companionship, relationships often begin with hope. Yet, not every love story finds its way to a happy ending. One such complex tale unfolded in Pathanamthitta — marked by repeated elopements, police complaints, court proceedings, and emotional turmoil.

It was during the Monday morning rush in the second week of June. As vehicles streamed through Thumpamon junction, Hrithik (name changed) arrived on his motorcycle and appeared to be waiting for someone.

Moments later, a girl in a school uniform — believed to be a higher secondary student — got off from a private bus at the junction, walked straight up to him, and within seconds, the two sped away from the spot.

The next morning, a distraught couple approached the Pathanamthitta police station in tears, alleging that their only daughter had eloped with a young man with whom she was in a relationship. Acting promptly, the police registered a missing-person case and launched efforts to trace the victim.

On learning that a case had been registered, Hrithik approached advocate George Jacob Vengal. The advocate advised him to surrender and comply with the law. Following this advice, the girl was taken first to the Maranalloor police station in Thiruvananthapuram and later to the Pathanamthitta police station. After her statement was formally recorded, the girl was persuaded to return with her parents. During this period, Hrithik also surrendered before the Pathanamthitta police, as per the advocate’s advice.

However, the matter soon took a complicated turn when the Pathanamthitta police registered his arrest, invoking rape charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, based on the statement recorded from the victim. The fresh case alleged that ‘the girl is a 17-year-old minor, just three months short of attaining majority, and belongs to a Scheduled Caste community, while the suspect is from the Nadar Christian community. And the suspect kidnapped the minor and raped her at his residence.

“At that time, neither I nor the accused were aware that the girl was still three months short of attaining majority. She herself had claimed to the accused that she was a major and that there would be no legal consequences,” says George.