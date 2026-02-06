Racing into history

At the racing track of Chennai, Deepa S John kept her mind focused, with only one goal — to perform well.

For the Thiruvananthapuram native, the race was about personal satisfaction rather than a podium finish in a championship. While navigating the tough corners and stiff competitions, little did she know that she was driving into history at the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2025, held at the Madras International Circuit in January.

Representing DTS Racing India in the Superstock category, Deepa became the first-ever Malayali woman and second woman to earn a podium finish in the category, that too in a national championship in her debut year.

Wait for the driver’s seat

Deepa’s fascination with cars began early. As a child, she closely followed motorsport events on television. An athletics enthusiast as well, she followed her passion and chose to study Automobile Engineering at SRM University in Chennai. “It will not be an exaggeration if I say that I waited to turn 18 so that I could get my license and start driving,” Deepa laughs.

“Never did my parents raise their eyebrows when I wanted to go into automobile engineering, or decided to pursue racing professionally. Even when society attributes certain things to men only, my parents never treated my elder brother and me differently. That keeps me driving, both literally and figuratively,” she says.

During her college days, Deepa began recreational karting as a getaway from academic woes. The right person at the right time was Sachin Santhosh, Deepa’s college-mate-turned-life-mate and her staunch support pillar. Slowly, her interest grew with every carting session she attended there.

Even after taking up a job in a private firm, her connection with cars never slowed. “My first job was also in an automobile company, which fuelled my passion further. Meanwhile, Sachin and I used to take part in regional karting contests,” she adds, recalling her participation and wins in regional contests held at Vadodara and Mumbai.