Comic Con India Makes Its Kerala Debut

Kerala is set to be hit with heavy geek vibes this month as the state is set to host its first-ever Comic Con India event.

For the uninitiated, Comic Cons, short for Comic Conventions, are international fan gatherings themed on comic books and the pop culture built around them.

What began as a meeting point for creators and readers has now evolved into a multi-genre entertainment event, featuring panel discussions, activities, and book and merchandise sales.

Of late, Comic Cons are best known for their cosplay segments, which draw the largest crowds. Though initially considered a niche hobby in Kerala, Malayali cosplayers too have made their mark in pop culture circles.

There was a time when pop culture followers of Kerala would gush about being part of Comic Con events held in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai. Now here it comes to home turf.

At first glance, cosplay might resemble a fancy dress competition, just another quirky show. But a closer look reveals that it involves far more than just ‘dressing up’.

Hobbyists design costumes themed on figures such as Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Transformers and anime characters, and appear in them at events like Comic Con. Once in, they turn into the character they are playing. And staying in character often involves mimicking body language and even voice modulation.

What may come as a surprise to many is that Kerala has quietly nurtured a formidable cosplay brigade. It started in 2013, when a small group of cosplay enthusiasts from the state travelled to the Bengaluru Comic Con to showcase their handcrafted costumes. From there, they went on to win the Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC) for four consecutive years.