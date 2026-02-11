Roses or onions?

Onion, Compass and Flea. These are images used by Carol Ann Duffy and John Donne in their poems on love, sex and marriage.

AI is the most sought-after tool during Valentine’s week — to write the perfect message, for innovative ideas to celebrate the day, and for suggestions on gifts. The flip side of the coin is that a couple of zoos have called for the broken-hearted to name cockroaches after their ex-lovers. Love has always been the bane and boon of mankind. And poetry has never existed without love-bites!

John Donne, a metaphysical poet, was revolutionary in his age with his poetic images. Many metaphysical conceits of the seventeenth century, in which the poet compares two dissimilar things, were his contribution. In ‘The Flea’, Donne proposes that since the flea has bitten both himself and his beloved, it is equal to a pre-consummated union before marriage.

John tries to convince his beloved to marry him, as the consummation has already been made possible with the flea-bite! To propose such a comparison was quite shaky in the seventeenth century when love was idolised and embellished on paper with roses and hearts.