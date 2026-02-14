LOVE POTION

This Valentine’s Day, let the celebration of love find its place at the table. It may be a candle-lit dinner, or an easy evening on the balcony with music playing softly in the background. It may even be two people experimenting in the kitchen, laughing over spilt ice and uneven measurements.

What matters is not perfection, but presence.

A glass raised together, a recipe made together, a memory created together... When so much around feels uncertain, it is in such moments that love finds its certainty.

To celebrate this special day, TNIE shares a few recipes of cocktails to spread the love on the day — simple, sweet and special, to celebrate warmth and togetherness.

Rose Petal Martini

Ingredients

Gin: 60 ml

Rose syrup: 15 ml

Fresh lemon juice: 15 ml

Ice cubes: 1 cup

Dried edible rose petals (optional): ½ teaspoon

Method

Chill a martini glass in the refrigerator. Add gin, rose syrup, and fresh lemon juice into a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice cubes and shake well for 15–20 seconds until properly chilled. Strain into the chilled glass. Garnish with a few dried edible rose petals and serve immediately.