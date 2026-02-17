‘Shrapnel hit like rain as I fired my pistol,' says Former NSG commando and 26/11 hero Subedar Major P V Manesh (retd)

The next encounter was at Oberoi Hotel, right?

There, we spotted two terrorists. I shot one of them dead. The other guy, who had RDX with him, was holed up in a room.

A direct assault could lead to a massive blast. So I suppressed him with gunfire, while my teammates rescued the civilians from the spot.

By then, I had sustained heavy burn injuries to my right hand due to a fire that had broken out. Once the civilians on the floor were cleared, I decided to go in.

Thinking of my wife and four-month-old son at Delhi back then, I told a senior commando named A K Singh — “I may not return, please look after them.”

I calculated the trigger rhythm of the terrorist — two or three shots, and then a pause. During one such pause, I barged into the room. The terrorist grabbed my rifle barrel. I let it go, and kicked him. I drew my pistol and fired multiple times.

As he fell, he threw a grenade towards the roof. It exploded about four feet above my head. There was a flash and shrapnel hit my helmet like rain. Three fragments pierced through into my head — of which one fragment still remains lodged there.

The last thing I could hear was Singh shouting: “Pick up Manesh!” I went into a coma.

Later, I learned that his (Singh’s) right eye was hit by shrapnel, but still insisted on saving me. That is the spirit of soldiers.

How long did it take to regain consciousness?

I was in a coma for about five months, and hospitalised for nearly two years. Various news channels initially ran scrolls that I had been killed.

It took nearly a year for me to even recognise my son. The right side of my body became paralysed. All these years, my wife has been my strong pillar of support.

She never cried in front of me. If she was down with despair, I might never have stood up again. She made me believe that I was capable of bouncing back.

Looking back, how do you view war? Is it right or wrong?

A war of aggression is wrong. But a war of resistance is right. Our country has never been the aggressor. We resist those who attack us. Resistance is not violence — it’s protection.

Of all the recognition, which one means most to you?

The Shaurya Chakra, of course, is a great honour for a soldier. My greatest awards, however, are personal. When I was lying injured after 26/11, my school teacher visited me. He touched my feet saying it’s his ‘guruvandhanam’ to the ‘gurudhakshina’ that I gave for the nation.

Similarly, I was overwhelmed when former president A P J Abdul Kalam held my paralysed right hand in his lap and told me that I was not alone. That gave me immense strength.

But the most precious moment was when my mother hugged me weeping and said, “I am proud that I gave birth to you.”

You retired last year. What is your next mission?

I am deeply concerned about youngsters getting addicted to mobile phones or going wayward without goals. I believe their energy and potential need positive channeling.

That thought prompted me to motivate two youths from my village to join the Armed Forces. That small success gave me a larger vision.

As of now 108 Malayali youths, who I coached, are now serving in different parts of the country. I am continuing this mission.