50 years of words that still sing: Remembering Vayalar Ramavarma

There are many poets in Kerala whose words are read, many lyricists whose songs are heard, and many writers whose names find a place in history. But only a rare few become part of how people feel, and for Malayalis, that presence was Vayalar Ramavarma.

He was there in the song rising from a neighbour’s radio at dawn, in the festival loudspeaker drifting across temple grounds, on the makeshift stages of protest meetings, in the soft humming of a mother at home, and in those half-remembered lines that return uninvited during long, lonely journeys.

Through his words, he remained everywhere — part of memory, part of language, part of the emotional rhythm of generations.

On October 27, 1975, Vayalar’s pen, which had gifted generations their songs, poetry and words for their deepest emotions, came to rest. Those who remember the time say it felt as though every flower from Chalai market had been brought to the VJT Hall in Thiruvananthapuram.

Currently, the Vayalar Trust is observing the period until October 27 this year as the ‘Vayalar Year’, with programmes across Kerala celebrating his life and work. A remembrance that feels less like a formal tribute and more like an extension of collective affection.

Vayalar once wrote the words “Enikku maranamilla (I have no death)!” Malayalis will agree. For his words continue to resonate: once through radio sets, later through cassette players and CDs, and now through headphones.

“Great poets have a life beyond death — in the hearts of their readers. That is why, even half a century later, Vayalar still lives in us,” says poet and lyricist Prabha Varma.

“He had a rare gift for imagery, structural elegance and an extraordinary choice of words — qualities that even modern poetry often struggles to match. Yet he also carried a modern sensibility.”