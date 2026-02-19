‘Chaos’ thrashes out heavy mettle

Thiruvananthapuram-born thrash metal band Chaos has remained one of the most persistent names to emerge from Kerala’s underground heavy music circuit for the past two decades. When the local metal scene was still finding its footing, Chaos built its following the hard way — through live shows and its raw, aggressive sound.

Their two full-length albums, ‘Violent Redemption’ (2013) and ‘All Against All’ (2018), helped establish their reputation within India’s metal community. And the band kept evolving, through hundreds of performances and festival appearances across Asia and Europe. Its consistent lineup, led by vocalist-cofounders S Jayakrishnan (JK) and guitarist Nikhil N R, alongside drummer Manu Krishnan and bassist Yogesh Pradhan, has kept them going.

The next chapter of Chaos is already underway, with an international tour on one side and a third studio album on the other. In a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, the band opens up about its journey so far.

How did Chaos begin?

It all started with a chance meeting in 2005, when JK and Nikhil ran into each other backstage at a cultural festival at SET College of Engineering. A simple ‘hello’ quickly turned into an idea of a band.

In the early days, raw passion held everything together. There was no long-term plan. It was simply chasing the music. A move to Bengaluru in 2015 helped us take a more professional direction.

Over two decades, we have seen people come and go. Now for live shows, we often work with trusted musicians, such as veteran bassist Narayan of Inner Sanctum, Rahul Singh on live drums, and Arunav from progressive metal band Ksetravid on bass.