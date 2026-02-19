Why are HIV murmurs back in Kerala?

Kerala’s youth is getting more sexually adventurous by the day. And there is no stopping them.
With increased exposure, it is bound to happen. This is the age of ships — situationship, relationship, friendship with benefits, nanoships, open relationships.
While there is nothing ‘chee-chee’ about it, are these youths aware of healthy engagement in intimacy? Well, this is where concern arises.
“Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise,” says Reshmi Madhavan, joint director at Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS).
“Among Kerala’s youth — aged between 15 and 24 — prevalence has climbed from 9 per cent in 2022 to 15.4 per cent in 2025, with an average of 100 new HIV-positive cases reported monthly.”
The focus of KSACS, the State Child Welfare Committee, and other organisations has shifted since the pandemic. Since 2022, HIV testing has been ramped up.
“The lockdown opened new worlds through our screens, especially among adolescents and youngsters. Physical intimacy has become normalised among them,” Reshmi notes.
“But there clearly is a lack of awareness about safe practices and STIs. Besides HIV, the prevalence of infections such as syphilis and Hepatitis B is also increasing.”
In 2024–25, 1,213 new cases were reported in Kerala, as per KSACS data. In 2025–26, at least 818 cases were reported until October. Experts point to an upward trajectory.
Recently, a randomised testing in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam alone revealed 15 new cases, indicating further rise in numbers.
“Across the state, even 15- and 16-year-olds have tested positive for HIV in recent months,” Reshmi notes. “This trend is quite worrisome.”
Notably, the KSACS, along with the National Service Scheme (NSS), has launched an awareness campaign among college and higher secondary students.
Unprotected sex is the primary cause for the HIV spike. This includes risky acts under the influence of intoxicants. Another worry is the spread of the virus through infected syringes among drug abusers.
“Before the spike becomes huge, we need intervention. HIV is not like other viruses. Once contracted, it will remain in the body lifelong and require lifelong treatment. The younger generations need to be aware of its danger and how to prevent it,” says Reshmi.
Awareness initiatives have been ramped up across India since last year. “In Kerala, we have intensified efforts with Red Ribbon Club volunteers, organising campaigns in schools and colleges. Social media outreach also has been stepped up.”
Besides pressing for consistent testing, the organisation has been conducting workshops in colleges, where demo condoms are distributed so that youngsters can familiarise themselves with them.
“Such measures will help overcome the stigma. Condoms are the first line of defence,” says an official. “Some parents and colleges resist such classes. What they do not realise is that the lack of awareness poses real danger to lives.”
The official adds that a new awareness programme focusing on migrant labourers will also be launched on February 22. “We are organising a pilot camp in Perumbavoor, a hub of migrant labourers.”
Be it youth, migrant labourers or the prudes, the need of the hour is clear: awareness is vital.
Note: If untreated, HIV can progress to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)
Better Play Safe
Another consequence of the lack of knowledge among youngsters when it comes to safe sex, experts highlight, is rising unwanted pregnancies.
“Preaching to them about abstaining will not work. What we need to do is teach them about safe sex, barrier methods, contraceptives, consent, etc. We cannot continue to cling to our traditional values. Culture evolves constantly,” says Dr Edwin Peter, founder of the NGO Sex Education Kerala.
Edwin observes that many are still scared or shy to buy condoms. “The solution is to make youngsters confident enough to discuss and access contraceptives,” he says.
Sexual health educator Anson Antony points to another concern. “During our interactions with college students, more than 50 per cent said they were not willing to take up the responsibilities that come along with being in a sexual relationship,” he says.
Moreover, he adds, many young men continue to internalise flawed stereotypes around masculinity. “They still believe they will not be man enough if they use condoms, putting their own and their partners’ health at risk,” he explains.
On the ground, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is witnessing the fallout. “There are many cases we see of women and girls reaching out to us for help with their unwanted pregnancies,” says Ernakulam CWC chairperson Ullas Madhu.
In Ernakulam alone, seven babies from Pocso cases were handed over to the CWC between January and December 2025. These included some cases from migrant families as well.
Among adults, 17 babies were given up during the same period. Two more have been handed over since January 2026.
Officials note that the parents of these babies are mostly from other parts of Kerala.
Gender and sexuality researcher Dinta Suresh points out that access to safe abortions also remains limited. “When couples reach out to get medical help, they are either morally judged or discouraged,” she says.
“Also, a woman’s agency over her body and reproductive rights is often overlooked. Many women are asked to obtain their husband’s or mother-in-law’s consent before abortion.”
Moral panic is not the solution. As Ullas Madhu puts it, talking about ‘good touch and bad touch’ is not enough in current times. “The next generation is way ahead in terms of exposure and audacity. We need to catch up,” he says.
The PEP
Anyone who has been sexually assaulted or has had a high-risk exposure to HIV should approach a healthcare provider immediately for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and an HIV antigen test. PEP may prevent HIV infection if it is started within three days of exposure.
Prevention
Always use condoms when engaging in sex (men and women have condoms catered to them)
Never share needles and syringes with others
For blood and related requirements, only approach registered blood banks
Make sure to test for STIs during the first trimester
Testing, testing
After every risky physical relationship
Any time one comes in contact with a used needle that has penetrated the skin
Every sexually active individual should get tested for HIV at least once
If you have multiple partners
If you have injected drugs or shared needles, syringes, or other injection equipment with others
If you are a sexually active gay, bisexual, or other man who has sex with men
HIV prevalence: 23,608
Total cases in Kerala
New cases
2022-23*: 1,183
2023-24 : 1,263
2024-25 : 1,213
2025- 26 (till Oct): 818
Total: 4,477 (*fiscal year)
Transmission
87.2%
Unprotected sex
8.1%
Infected needles/syringes