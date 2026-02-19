Why are HIV murmurs back in Kerala?

Kerala’s youth is getting more sexually adventurous by the day. And there is no stopping them.

With increased exposure, it is bound to happen. This is the age of ships — situationship, relationship, friendship with benefits, nanoships, open relationships.

While there is nothing ‘chee-chee’ about it, are these youths aware of healthy engagement in intimacy? Well, this is where concern arises.

“Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise,” says Reshmi Madhavan, joint director at Kerala State AIDS Control Society (KSACS).

“Among Kerala’s youth — aged between 15 and 24 — prevalence has climbed from 9 per cent in 2022 to 15.4 per cent in 2025, with an average of 100 new HIV-positive cases reported monthly.”

The focus of KSACS, the State Child Welfare Committee, and other organisations has shifted since the pandemic. Since 2022, HIV testing has been ramped up.

“The lockdown opened new worlds through our screens, especially among adolescents and youngsters. Physical intimacy has become normalised among them,” Reshmi notes.

“But there clearly is a lack of awareness about safe practices and STIs. Besides HIV, the prevalence of infections such as syphilis and Hepatitis B is also increasing.”

In 2024–25, 1,213 new cases were reported in Kerala, as per KSACS data. In 2025–26, at least 818 cases were reported until October. Experts point to an upward trajectory.

Recently, a randomised testing in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam alone revealed 15 new cases, indicating further rise in numbers.

“Across the state, even 15- and 16-year-olds have tested positive for HIV in recent months,” Reshmi notes. “This trend is quite worrisome.”

Notably, the KSACS, along with the National Service Scheme (NSS), has launched an awareness campaign among college and higher secondary students.