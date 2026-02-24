Kerala’s season of fever and lingering cough

A slight fever, body ache and sore throat. That’s how it starts. Eventually, the fever subsides. But congestion, cough, and fatigue persist. For over a month, in some cases.

Over the past two months, 5,000 to 8,000 cases of fever have been reported daily in Kerala, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (as of February 19).

Though not indicating a spike in pneumonia or a new respiratory pathogen outbreak, the sustained numbers point to a ‘sickness season’. However, there is no new mysterious epidemic.

“It’s predominantly viral,” says pulmonologist Dr Athul Francis. “Earlier, these infections would settle down within a short span of time. Now, we see coughs lasting three to four weeks.”

Recovery, Dr Athul says, depends largely on the body’s immune system. “Antibiotics are not prescribed against viruses — they are used only to treat bacterial infections,” he points out.

“These viruses occur every year. But this time, the virus appears more potent. One possibility is mutation. There may be genetic changes to the virus. That could be the reason for prolonged recovery time.”

Another factor, he adds, may be the “lung vulnerability among people who had once tested positive for Covid during the pandemic”.