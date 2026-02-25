Grains of grace & grandeur

The Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram recently became the setting for an unusual visual experience. Portraits, landscapes, and modern artworks lined the walls as usual. Yellow, brown, red, white, and black hues floated through the gallery space, but none came from watercolours, oil paints, acrylics, colour pencils, or crayons.

Every shade sprang naturally from the earth, and between touch and time, the earth became an image.

For decades, artist Nemom Krishnan Nair has held that image together with patience and colourful sand he collected from different parts of the world in his hand.

Long before sand art gained recognition as a distinct art form, Krishnan Nair had already begun his journey. It all started in 1963, when he was a Class 9 student.

“I was a member of the Science Club. Towards the end of the year, teachers decided to organise a science exhibition by bringing together science clubs from the school. Various science exhibits were to be displayed, and my teacher asked me to contribute a few drawings, knowing that I could draw,” he recalls.

As instructed, he drew five images: the heart, brain, eye, ear, and kidney. “My house was close to the seashore, and I have always had a close connection with sand. So, I decided to try using sand itself on the top of it for variety, and as glue was not easily available then, I used tapioca paste. Then I displayed them at the school science exhibition. The teachers and my friends said it was something new and encouraged me to create more such works.”