Century-Old Bull Race Draws Crowds to Kakkoor

Once a year, the quiet village of Kakkoor in Ernakulam district transforms into a roaring arena of mud, muscle, stamina and memory.

The century-old Kakkoor Kalavayal Karshikamela festival, held in the Malayalam month of ‘Kumbham’, is a post-harvest celebration rooted in agrarian pride. And at the heart of the festival lies the famed ‘maramadi’ or ‘kannupoottu’ — the traditional bull race that draws participants from across Kerala and, in earlier years, even from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“This is considered the Olympics of farmers,” smiles Sinu Kakkoor, general secretary of the week-long Karshikamela, which includes other events such as mud-football, agrarian exhibitions, cultural art shows, dirt moto-racing, and seminars.

Kalavayal began as a cattle fair and gradually evolved into a wider agrarian celebration. The name itself comes from ‘kaala’ (bull) and ‘vayal’ (field), recalling a time when bulls were central to farming and transport.

The festival is linked to local folklore as well. The Bhagavathi deities of Edappara Temple in Thirumarady and Ambassery Temple in Kakkoor are believed to be sisters. It’s believed that their annual reunion is marked by Kalavayal.