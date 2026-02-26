When cops put a brake to teen’s ‘Grand Theft Auto’ game

Scuffles with uniformed personnel, daring escapes from custody, and days spent on the run are often associated with hardened, history-sheeted criminals. But when such an incident involves a young offender raises deeper concerns.

Such an episode unfolded at a borstal school in Kakkanad, Kerala’s only correctional institution dedicated to reforming offenders aged between 18 and 21, where a 19-year-old accused in a theft case managed to escape from police custody. The escape triggered an intensive search operation and posed a significant challenge to the police for several days.

The sequence of events began in the last week of January, when a theft was reported at a two-wheeler workshop at Kidangoor town in Kottayam, where spare parts were stolen from vehicles kept on the premises.

The CCTV footage led the police to identify Max Binoy, a native of Cheruvandoor in Ettumanoor, as the suspect. He was subsequently taken into custody and produced before the Ettumanoor Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, which remanded him.

However, taking into account the accused’s young age, the court directed that he be lodged at the borstal school.

Following the court’s order, at around evening on January 30 Max was escorted by police personnel to the Borstal School as part of standard accused escort duty — a transfer that would soon lead to another unexpected turn in the case.

“While he (Max) was being taken out of the police vehicle, the accused pulled the escort personnel close to him, attacked other officers on escort duty, and fled from the scene. Although we chased him on foot, our efforts were unsuccessful,” says a member of the escort team.

Despite search operations continuing until nightfall, the police were unable to trace the accused. Night patrol teams within nearby police station limits also carried out extensive searches, but failed to locate him.

The police had also circulated the accused’s photograph along with a message through public WhatsApp groups of residential associations. However, this led to numerous unverified calls from locals claiming to have spotted the suspect at different locations, which made the tracing operation more difficult, said the officer.

Even after three days had passed, the police were unable to trace or apprehend the accused, leaving the escort team from the Kidangoor police station stranded and unable to return to their parent station.

Their anxiety deepened when reports emerged from the superintendent’s office that suspension orders were being prepared against three personnel, including the sub-inspector, who led the escort duty squad.