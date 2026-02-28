With colours, cheer and celebrations, Holi arrives every year. Holi is also associated with a variety of homemade and traditional festive treats.

In the north, plates fill with gujiyas, malpua, and ladoos. Holi is also the time to enjoy glasses filled with the special bhaang thandai. In western India, homes prepare treats such as puran poli and crisp savoury snacks to share with family and visitors. Everywhere, regional variations have their own flavours, adding to the vaiety of local tastes and traditions.

Many of these dishes appear only once a year — sweets fried in ghee, milk-based desserts, and playful modern creations all find a place during the season.

Though the recipes differ from region to region, they share a common purpose — to bring people together and make the festive season memorable.

Gujiya

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 2 cups

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Water: as required

Khoya (mawa): 1 cup

Powdered sugar: ¾ cup

Chopped nuts: ¼ cup

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Oil or ghee: for frying

Method

Mix flour and ghee until crumbly. Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 20 minutes.

Roast khoya lightly and mix with sugar, nuts, and cardamom. Roll small discs of dough. Fill with stuffing and seal edges. Deep fry on medium heat until golden. Cool before serving.