Across India, Holi is celebrated with colours and food. From festive sweets to savoury snacks, these dishes add flavour to the season
With colours, cheer and celebrations, Holi arrives every year.  Holi is also associated with  a variety of homemade and traditional festive treats.

In the north, plates fill with gujiyas, malpua, and   ladoos. Holi is also the time to enjoy glasses  filled with the special bhaang thandai. In western India, homes prepare treats such as puran poli and crisp savoury snacks to share with family and visitors. Everywhere, regional variations have their own flavours, adding to the vaiety of local tastes and traditions.

Many of these dishes appear only once a year — sweets fried in ghee, milk-based desserts, and playful modern creations all find a place during the season.

Though the recipes differ from region to region, they share a common purpose — to bring people together and make the festive season memorable. 

Gujiya 

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 2 cups

Ghee: 4 tbsp

Water: as required

Khoya (mawa): 1 cup

Powdered sugar: ¾ cup

Chopped nuts: ¼ cup

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Oil or ghee: for frying

Method

Mix flour and ghee until crumbly. Add water and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 20 minutes.

Roast khoya lightly and mix with sugar, nuts, and cardamom. Roll small discs of dough. Fill with stuffing and seal edges. Deep fry on medium heat until golden. Cool before serving.

Gujiya
Thandai
Thandai

Ingredients

Milk: 4 cups

Almonds: ¼ cup

Cashews: 2 tbsp

Poppy seeds: 1 tbsp

Fennel seeds: 1 tsp

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Sugar: to taste

Rose water: 1 tsp

Method

Soak nuts and seeds for 2 hours. Grind into a smooth paste with a little milk. Add paste to chilled milk with sugar and cardamom. Mix well and refrigerate. Serve cold, garnished with nuts.

Malpua

Ingredients

All-purpose flour: 1 cup

Semolina: 2 tbsp

Milk: 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Water: 1 cup

Cardamom powder: ½ tsp

Oil or ghee: for frying

Method

Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water. Add cardamom. Mix flour, semolina, and milk into a smooth batter. Rest for 15 minutes. Pour small ladles into hot oil and fry until golden. Dip fried malpuas briefly in warm syrup.

Malpua
Pan pudding
Pan pudding

Paan Pudding

Ingredients

Fennel seeds: 1 tbsp

Cardamom pods: 2

Hot water: ¼ cup

Betel leaves (paan patta): 2

Gulkand: 1 tbsp

Milk: 1½ cups

Sugar: ½ cup

Cornflour: 2 tbsp

Green food colour: 1–2 drops (optional)

For garnish

Silver leaf

Rose petals

Method

Soak fennel seeds and cardamom in hot water for 30 minutes.

Transfer the soaked mixture to a blender along with betel leaves and gulkand. Blend until smooth.

Make a slurry by mixing cornflour with ½ cup of milk.

In a saucepan, combine the remaining milk, sugar, and the paan mixture. Heat gently until the sugar dissolves.

Add the cornflour slurry and cook, whisking continuously, until the mixture thickens.

Pour into serving bowls or ramekins.

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours until set.

Garnish with silver leaf and rose petals before serving.

Chocolate Rasmalai

Ingredients

For the chenna

Milk: 4 cups

Vinegar: 3 tbsp

Water: 3 tbsp

Cocoa powder: 2 tsp

Cold water: as required

For the chocolate milk

Milk: 3 cups

Sugar: ⅓ cup

Cocoa powder: 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp

Chopped almonds: 2 tbsp

For the sugar syrup

Water: 4 cups

Sugar: 1 cup

Method

Heat milk until lukewarm. Slowly add vinegar mixed with water, stirring gently until the milk curdles. Strain through a muslin cloth and wash with cold water. Drain for 20 minutes to form chenna. Knead chenna until smooth. Add cocoa powder and knead again. Shape into small flattened discs. Boil sugar and water to prepare syrup. Add discs and cook covered for 8–10 minutes until they expand. Transfer to cold water briefly, then squeeze gently. Meanwhile, heat milk with sugar and cardamom. Whisk in cocoa powder and add almonds. Place chenna discs in warm chocolate milk and allow them to soak for at least 1 hour before serving.

Chocolate Rasmalai
Stuffed gulab jamun

Stuffed Gulab Jamun

Ingredients

For the dough

Gulab jamun mix: 250 g

Powdered sugar: 1 tbsp

Warm milk: as required

Ghee or oil: for frying

For the stuffing

Chopped almonds, cashews and pistachios: 2–3 tbsp

For sugar syrup

Sugar: 1 cup

Water: 1 cup

Cardamom pods: 4–5

Rose water: 1 tbsp

Lemon juice: 1 tsp

Method

Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water with cardamom until slightly sticky. Add rose water and lemon juice. Keep warm.

Mix the jamun mix and sugar. Knead with warm milk into a soft dough and rest for 10 minutes.

Shape tiny balls of chopped nuts for the filling.

Flatten small portions of dough, place stuffing inside, seal, and roll into smooth balls.

Fry on low heat until evenly golden.

Transfer immediately into warm syrup and soak for 10–15 minutes before serving.

Baked Namakpara

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour: 1½ cups

All-purpose flour: ½ cup

Baking powder: ½ tsp

Ghee: ½ cup

Carom seeds (ajwain): ½ tsp

Salt: to taste

Cold water: as required

Method

Mix both flours and baking powder in a bowl. Add ghee and rub into the flour until crumbly. Add salt and crushed carom seeds. Add cold water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Rest for 10 minutes. Roll the dough into a thick sheet and cut into diamond shapes. Place on a greased baking tray. Bake at 200°C for 15–20 minutes until crisp and lightly golden. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Namakpara
