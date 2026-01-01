Happy New You

As we enter 2026, the familiar refrain of ‘new year, new me’ returns, carrying with it a slew of resolutions that rarely survive the first few weeks. The issue, however, is not a lack of ambition or discipline.

It lies in the habits that quietly persist, shaping daily life long after the calendar has changed.

With 2025 fading away, experts point to a systemic problem that also needs to be left behind. Exhaustion has become normalised, driven by endless scrolling, performative productivity, trend-led consumption, and increasingly blurred boundaries between work and rest.

Many enter the new year already depleted, trapped in cycles of constant improvement and consumption that leave little room for genuine fulfilment. Rather than chasing reinvention, letting go of what drains us may be the more practical — and lasting — place to begin.

Here, experts flag some traits to kick out and replacements to usher in:

Buy necessities, not relevance

One of the most visible habits to rethink is buying things simply to feel caught up. From viral products to aesthetic trends that disappear as quickly as they appear, 2025 witnessed the rise of what can be described as “manufactured obsessions”.

Sociologist Sanjose A Thomas notes that in an online ecosystem where young adults spend five to eight hours a day, platforms are designed to feed users exactly what keeps them engaged, and spending.

“Things are packaged, promoted, and amplified until they feel unavoidable,” he explains. “Not participating often brings with it the fear of being sidelined or left out, turning consumption into a form of social currency.”

The habit to adopt instead is intentional spending. Life coach Deepa Divaakar suggests creating a pause between impulse and action.

Simple practices such as waiting 24 to 48 hours before making non-essential purchases, noticing emotional triggers like boredom or comparison, or asking a grounding question — such as, ‘Will this enhance my life, or just my image?’ — can significantly alter spending behaviour. Over time, buying less but buying consciously can shift self-worth away from possessions and back towards lived experiences.