The Neuroscience of Vision Boards

As we enter a new year, social media feeds are often flooded with ‘vision boards’ that highlight collages of dream cars, exotic travel destinations, and career milestones. While often dismissed as a mere aesthetic trend or a mystical tool for manifesting desires, experts suggest there is a deeper, more clinical reality behind the practice. Far from being magic, the effectiveness of a vision board is rooted in the complex architecture of the human brain.

According to Dr Arun B Nair, Professor of Psychiatry at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, a vision board is essentially a suggestion technique. He likens this to hypnosis, where a person in a trance accepts suggestions without rejection.

Here, the brain is provided with information in a convincing, repeated manner until it is implemented without internal rejection. When we provide information in such a manner, there is a hundred per cent chance that the suggestion will be sincerely implemented,” says Dr Arun.

He explains that the process relies on creative visualisation and imagery rehearsal. By placing a specific goal, such as becoming a doctor, on our vision board, the brain visualises the outcome as a tangible reality. By repeatedly bringing these images to our senses, the brain engages in “imagery rehearsal,” allowing us to see ourselves achieving those goals.