KPAC’s ‘Bhagavanthi’ shines light on caste, gender realities

“Women everywhere live in a state of inherited fear,” wrote Margaret Atwood in her essays on gender. And it remains true. No matter the place, situation or time period, the story of a woman rarely changes.

With a legacy of over 75 years, KPAC has returned with its 68th drama, Bhagavanthi, staged before a packed audience at the Karthika Thirunal Theatre to speak about this reality once again strongly and uncompromisingly, as KPAC has always done.

“KPAC has always brought the politics of its time to the stage. Its plays have never hesitated to respond to contemporary realities through art. When KPAC approached us to work on its 68th production, we wanted to carry that tradition forward. That is how this project took shape,” say the writer-director duo popularly known as Ashok–Sasi.

Sharing a common artistic vision, K Ashok Kumar and K Sasikumar have worked together for over three decades, contributing some of the most powerful and politically resonant dramas to the Malayalam stage.

Their latest production, Bhagavanthi, staged under the KPAC banner and based on M Mukundan’s novel Oru Dalit Yuvathiyude Kadana Katha, was presented on Monday. Both the stage adaptation and the original novel underline a central idea that breaking free from tradition and deeply rooted social practices is not quick nor easy.