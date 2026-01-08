Neuropathy no longer an old-age woe

Life in your 30s rarely slows down, with work pressures often taking priority over your well-being. Do you often ignore the occasional tingling or numbness in your hands and feet, dismissing it as a sign of fatigue? That might just be the first ‘red alert’ being sent by your nervous system.
Diabetic neuropathy, once primarily seen in the elderly, is now increasingly afflicting those in their 30s and even younger. Let’s understand how your stressful lifestyle, lack of sleep, and pre-diabetes begin to destroy the most crucial communication network in your body, the nerves. It is vital to know the long-term risks of ignoring these warnings and what needs to be done next.
Key reasons for the rise of neuropathy in young adults:
Excessive mental stress: Work pressure, sleepless nights, and continuous mental strain cause hormonal fluctuations in the body. This elevates blood sugar levels and increases insulin resistance.
Irregular diet: A diet high in sugar and processed foods rapidly increases blood glucose levels. This uncontrolled glucose level gradually starts damaging the nerve fibres.
Unnoticed pre-diabetes: Many young people fail to recognise the state of pre-diabetes (the condition just before diabetes). Even at this stage, small nerve damage (small fibre neuropathy) can begin. The lack of timely testing delays diagnosis.
Poor sleep: Lack of quality sleep reduces the body’s insulin sensitivity, thereby increasing the risk of diabetes and the severity of neuropathy.
Early warning signs
Symptoms of neuropathy are often mistaken by young adults for ‘normal fatigue’ due to a busy life. However, these symptoms should not be ignored:
Numbness, tingling, or a ‘pins and needles’ sensation in the legs and feet. This is likely to worsen at night.
Unnoticed minor cuts or burns from hot water on the feet, due to loss of sensation.
In some people, there may be unbearable burning or stabbing pain.
Feeling a loss of balance or tripping while walking.
Long-term risks:
The onset of neuropathy in youth can lead to serious long-term health problems:
Loss of sensation in the feet means minor wounds go unnoticed, leading to infection and developing into large ulcers.
The risk of non-healing infections escalating, potentially leading to the amputation of toes or legs, is increasing in young adults.
Nerves controlling internal functions like heart rate, digestion, and blood pressure can be affected, causing sudden dizziness and digestive problems.
Early Screening:
Those at risk of diabetes (overweight, family history of diabetes, poor lifestyle) should get their blood sugar levels (fasting plasma glucose, HbA1c) checked regularly, even before turning 30. If symptoms of neuropathy are present, a neurologist’s consultation should be sought.
Lifestyle Changes:
Diet: Reduce high sugar and carbohydrate intake; increase vegetables and fibre-rich foods.
Exercise: Exercising for at least 30 minutes daily helps improve insulin sensitivity.
Stress Management: Reduce mental stress through yoga, meditation, and breathing exercises.
Sleep: Ensure 7-8 hours of quality sleep every day.
Neuropathy in your 30s is not a destiny, but a consequence of our faulty lifestyle. If you have noticed any of the symptoms mentioned in this article, this is not the time to procrastinate by saying ‘I’ll check tomorrow’. Early screening and small changes in lifestyle (timely meals, good sleep) can help prevent this condition. Remember, the tingling in your feet is a warning about your future. Consult a doctor for a check-up and protect your nervous system. Otherwise, your life in your 50s will be the result of your lifestyle in your 30s.