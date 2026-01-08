Neuropathy no longer an old-age woe

Life in your 30s rarely slows down, with work pressures often taking priority over your well-being. Do you often ignore the occasional tingling or numbness in your hands and feet, dismissing it as a sign of fatigue? That might just be the first ‘red alert’ being sent by your nervous system.

Diabetic neuropathy, once primarily seen in the elderly, is now increasingly afflicting those in their 30s and even younger. Let’s understand how your stressful lifestyle, lack of sleep, and pre-diabetes begin to destroy the most crucial communication network in your body, the nerves. It is vital to know the long-term risks of ignoring these warnings and what needs to be done next.

Key reasons for the rise of neuropathy in young adults: