Pallanguzhi returns with a spicy twist

In the hushed alleyways of traditional homes where women gathered during leisure hours, a board game once thrived — one that not only spread innocent glee but also sharpened mathematical and logical skills.
It was not merely a pastime but a legacy passed down generations, to the extent that some households still flaunt the ‘pallanguzhi’ board with elan and pride.
It is said that the game traces its roots to mythology, with some believing it was played by Sita to pass time during her detention at Ashokavana in Ravana’s Lanka. Traditionally, families even gifted the game to women at weddings.
“My grandma used to always beat me in the game. I have taught my grandson to play. The game enhances analytical skills that will help him in future,” says 72-year-old Jaya Bhaskaran, who still treasures her 14-holed pallanguzhi box.
“It is actually ‘patinalaam kuzhi’ abbreviated to pallanguzhi. The game is slowly being erased from Kerala, if not the whole of south India.”
Tapping into the nostalgia evoked by the traditional board game, the Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation (Marketfed) has launched ‘Pallanguzhi’, with a twist.
A curation of spices and dried fruits is arranged within the wooden box. Titled ‘The Lost Game’, the spice spread is an effort to narrate multiple stories of a leisure tradition that yesteryear women indulged in, as they played with cowry shells or manchadikkuru (red bead tree seeds) placed in the 14 pits.
In the Marketfed variant, the pits hold spice varieties such as cashew, rose petals, black cardamom, Kerala cloves, star anise, black pepper, mace and cinnamon. “It can be gifted or owned as a keepsake. Our effort was to tell the story of the beautiful pastime tradition through this launch,” says Marketfed managing director Sukesh R Pillai.
“Marketfed’s vision is to blend tradition with innovation. It also aims to strengthen farmer linkages, encourage local production, and offer consumers an authentic, high-quality product rooted in the state’s legacy. Here, spices on a pallanguzhi board are inspired by Kerala’s rich cultural and culinary heritage. Our effort will be to evoke such aspects of Kerala’s nostalgic past through our products. We have more such ideas lined up.”
The Lost Game’ was launched by the minister for ports, devaswom and cooperation, V N Vasavan, on January 7. It can be bought at Rs 1,999 via Marketfed outlets or website.
How to play
Pallanguzhi is traditionally played by two people on a wooden board with 14 pits — 6 on each side, and 2 storage wells on the sides. Cowry shells or manchadikkuru are placed in each pit. A player picks up all the shells from one pit and drops them one by one into the next pits in order. Whenever the last seed falls in an empty pit, the player gets to take the pieces from the opposite pit. The game relies on careful counting and planning, as players try to collect more shells than their opponent, making it both engaging and mentally stimulating.
What’s on spread?
Cashew (W240)
Rose petals
Black cardamom
Kerala cloves
Star anise
Black pepper
Cardamom (8 mm)
Kalpasi
Cinnamon stick
Mace
Coriander seed
White pepper
Turmeric fingers
Cardamom (7.5 mm)