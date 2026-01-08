Pallanguzhi returns with a spicy twist

In the hushed alleyways of traditional homes where women gathered during leisure hours, a board game once thrived — one that not only spread innocent glee but also sharpened mathematical and logical skills.

It was not merely a pastime but a legacy passed down generations, to the extent that some households still flaunt the ‘pallanguzhi’ board with elan and pride.

It is said that the game traces its roots to mythology, with some believing it was played by Sita to pass time during her detention at Ashokavana in Ravana’s Lanka. Traditionally, families even gifted the game to women at weddings.

“My grandma used to always beat me in the game. I have taught my grandson to play. The game enhances analytical skills that will help him in future,” says 72-year-old Jaya Bhaskaran, who still treasures her 14-holed pallanguzhi box.

“It is actually ‘patinalaam kuzhi’ abbreviated to pallanguzhi. The game is slowly being erased from Kerala, if not the whole of south India.”

Tapping into the nostalgia evoked by the traditional board game, the Kerala State Co-operative Marketing Federation (Marketfed) has launched ‘Pallanguzhi’, with a twist.

A curation of spices and dried fruits is arranged within the wooden box. Titled ‘The Lost Game’, the spice spread is an effort to narrate multiple stories of a leisure tradition that yesteryear women indulged in, as they played with cowry shells or manchadikkuru (red bead tree seeds) placed in the 14 pits.