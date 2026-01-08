‘The name is Braz, and it sounds like jazz’

The sun had just set over the Arabian Sea. Fine wine flowed, glasses clinked, and guests ambled across the manicured lawns of the Taj Malabar Hotel on Willingdon Island in Kochi.

The air was electric as art enthusiasts, creators and socialites gathered to celebrate the Kochi-Muziris Biennale recently. Between meet-and-greets and toasts, a stream of jazz drifted through the crowd, instantly hooking attention.

On stage sat a man with stray tufts of silver peeking out from beneath a flat cap. As he breathed life into the reed in his hands, fingers gliding over the keys, the night stirred awake. It was one of those rare moments when the realisation dawns that one need not search for John Coltrane or Dizzy Gillespie to hear unadulterated jazz.

When you have Braz Gonsalves back home, the doyen of Indian jazz, the search ends there.

His breath took shape as music, spilling into the lawns as the crowd milled about — hips grooving, legs swaying, fingers trying to catch rhythms just off the beat. Slowly, ‘The Braz Gonsalves Legacy Collective’ took over the night.

Earlier that day, Goa-based Braz and his wife, Yvonne Gonsalves, sat down for a freewheeling chat about his life in jazz and gospel music. For Braz, now a nonagenarian, memories of a sweeping musical journey, though fragmented, remain remarkably intact. Like a well-preserved vinyl record.