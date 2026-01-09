“I challenge the way Islam has been interpreted — from a male perspective,” says Banu Mushtaq

Banu Mushtaq sounds more ebullient than she probably was when her ‘Heart Lamp: Selected Stories’ bagged the International Booker Prize last year. A writer who has been vocal against patriarchal ideas, particularly on the rights of Muslim women, she sees a new lustre ahead, brought about by times that allow expression far more than before.

According to her, signs of repression are now more evident in her community precisely because strong voices are speaking up and being heard.

Despite facing threats for speaking her mind, Banu holds her head high and does not mince words, calling a spade a spade.

In Thiruvananthapuram for the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival, she spares time for a quick chat with TNIE. Excerpts:

Your book (Heart Lamp) is being referred to in discussions about the film ‘Haq’, which is based on the Shah Bano case. What are your views?

The case may be different in its storyline, but the issue is quite the same as in my book. Voices of resilience and the quest for justice stand out in both my book and Shah Bano’s life.

Her struggle was at a time when there was less visibility than now. And that struggle was not in vain. Now, women from the community are more vocal about their rights. Also, the Supreme Court has referred to that landmark case, which has been monumental in the history of women’s rights in India. My work captures that spirit and reflects it in the several life situations I have narrated.

How do you view the acceptance of ‘Heart Lamp’?

The response has been heartening. Many have expressed the hope that there is room for speaking out and that there are people who will hear you, even though repressive ideologies are more evidently out in the open than before.