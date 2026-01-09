Kerala forest officer makes 'wild card' entry with songs from the woods

In full uniform, a beat forest officer walked deep into the wilderness, as if responding to a call from the woods themselves. Several kilometres in, he stopped, lifted his phone above his head, and recorded a selfie video. Alone, unguarded, and framed by the forest’s mystique.

It could have passed for a carefully composed film shot. The camera caught nature in its unhurried splendour—lush, hushed, and impossibly serene. Against this tranquil backdrop, he began to sing a trending song, his voice rising gently through the stillness of the forest.

What began as a fleeting, personal moment of joy soon travelled far beyond the trees. When the officer, Akhil K Sankar, shared the video on social media, it struck an unexpected chord. Uploaded on the Instagram page Akhilcopycat, the clip turned the solitary forest patrol into a viral sensation.

Viewers wanted more. The comment section filled up with nudges and appeals: “Where are you? Come on, bro… give us another one.”

Soon came more, distinguished by the same warmth and wide smile. And the wilderness, of course. Thousands of likes, shares, and encouraging comments followed. Akhil has now become a ‘wild card’ celebrity on social media.

Into music reels

A native of Thodupuzha, Akhil began his career as a beat forest officer about eight years ago with the Nagarampara Forest Range in the Kottayam–Idukki region. Although his duty hours often resembled those of a desk job, from 8am to 5pm, the profession demanded round-the-clock readiness, with personnel expected to respond at any time.

His work involved routine patrols, repeated journeys into the forest, and an unchanging daily schedule. Over time, the monotony of the pattern began to weigh heavily on him, leaving him mentally drained and disengaged.

Around that time, Akhil got transferred to the Marayoor Forest Range in Idukki district — an area famed for its natural sandalwood forests. Yet, despite the scenic shift, the nature of the work and repetitive routines remained largely unchanged. A sense of boredom persisted. It was here that nature itself showed Akhil a creative path.