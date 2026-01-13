Kerala's ‘Rithumathi’ trend: Renaissance or Regression?

Hush-hushed behind closed doors for generations, the menarche is now finding its way into social media. Framed in slow motion, bathed in soft light, and set to celebratory music.

Known today as ‘Rithumathi’, the puberty ceremony seems to have re-emerged from the private corners of Kerala homes. What was once marked by silence, seclusion and secrecy is now being documented, shared, and debated.

Once known as Thirandukalyanam in certain regions, this ceremony has existed for generations across many parts of south India, marking the beginning of a girl’s transition into womanhood. The intimate biological milestone is turning into a conversation about tradition, visibility, and change.

What has changed now is not merely the tradition itself, but how it is perceived. This deeply personal rite has unfolded into cinematic reels, aesthetic visuals. The trend is a blend of ancient tradition and Millennial-Gen Z digital culture.

This shift has sparked mixed responses — cheer, curiosity and criticism.

‘A rite of passage’

For Seetha Lakshmi, founder of Puppet Media, who recently conducted her daughter’s puberty ceremony, the decision was not rooted in orthodoxy.

“There has never really been such a ceremony at our house before,” she says.

“Ours was an impromptu celebration. We felt it could become a space for everyone to come together and embrace womanhood. We did it in our own way. It felt like something that should be acknowledged in a girl’s stage of life, a rite of passage.”

Menstruation has, for long, been associated with stigma in Indian households. In contrast, the reframed visibility, Seetha says, is an effort to redefine menstruation itself. The idea is to replace shame with pride.

“Even today, many are timid to say the word menstruation openly,” she notes. “There was a time when people were shy about pregnancy. Today, we see pregnancy-revealing videos getting viral. Likewise, menstruation is a natural change in a woman’s body, not an illness.”