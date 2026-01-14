All for Books!
Writing is hard enough that many think, at least, publishing should be somewhat easier.
However, it was much later that Abijit Radhakrishna, a professor at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, realised it is also a cut-throat industry like any other. Authentic and sincere publishing houses are a rare find, he came to realise while trying to publish his maiden work. Often, first-time writers find themselves getting scammed, with some publishing houses taking hefty amounts, promising a rosy world of readers picking up their books from store shelves. However, in many cases, the dreams end up getting scattered in the wind.
Abijit also dreamt of a day when his book would find a place in bookstores around the state. But he found himself enduring several hardships during the in-between phases of his varied career. “I have had multiple experiences where a publisher had ghosted me with no certainty of whether my work was selected or not, and it is not a good situation to be in,” says Abijit.
Call it a eureka moment, on a random morning, the idea came to him — to liberate writers from such hassles and provide them a platform. Thus was born Bodhi.
Initially, he just wanted to talk to like-minded people who find refuge in the written words. “A platform to have literary discussions, book readings, workshops, translating classics, etc,” smiles Abijit. He named it BODHI, Centre for Literary Studies.
Since its inception, Bodhi has been conducting online book readings and discussions on literary theory and criticism. Slowly, the idea developed. “Everyone wanted to know more about how publishing works, especially as a new writer without much backup,” he says.
In 2021, Abijit approached his colleagues, students and other writers to inquire about existing publishing platforms. He found nothing other than the “vanity presses”. But Abijit took it up as a mission, a quest to bring like-minded people together and provide a space where the new literary voices can get visibility without gatekeeping.
That is when Bodhi began calling for submissions for an anthology. Though it wasn’t a long-term plan, the intention was to curate it carefully and publish it honestly. With the publishing of their first book — ‘Montage: A Collection of Contemporary Poetry and Prose’ — the idea slowly took shape into something more sustained.
Starting with only a digital space for its functions, Bodhi is now celebrating its 4th anniversary, serving writers and literati alike. Though publishing houses have been popping up all over the country, Bodhi does things differently.
Over time, Bodhi’s core members increased, and editorial collaborators, including academics, writers and interns, joined the organisation. Gradually, people from diverse geographical and cultural backgrounds, including editors at international journals, professors, and journalists, started contributing.
During the first publishing initiative, ‘Montage’, Bodhi called for submissions through open calls on social media, academic networks and word of mouth, he explains. There was no single major theme for the anthology, he adds. “What we look for is clarity of voice, seriousness of intent, craft, and we follow a double blind review method. The idea is not to publish everything, but to publish responsibly.”
That was the beginning. Soon, some started approaching with full book proposals. “We are now on the verge of unveiling our 10th book,” adds the founder-editor, who is also a part-time writer and translator. He was also shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s YUVA Fellowship for young and upcoming authors in 2021.
A significant number of contributors are young writers, he says. According to him, they showcase heightened awareness of identity, politics, vulnerability and form, and he sees visible experimentations with language.
The organisation’s editorial associate, Maria Mathews, says Bodhi functions differently from the traditional publishing industry.
“One thing that distinguishes Bodhi from other platforms is that it reaches out to those who are not selected and gives them a detailed review of their work, including how to improve it. That usually takes the most time, but we do it because anyone who has taken the effort to send us their work demands a certain level of respect,” she says.
Krishnendu Saras, an educator and writer, who published her first book with Bodhi, agrees. “What stood out to me was how efficient and thoughtful the whole process was. While most publishing houses take several months to reach a decision and bring out a piece, Bodhi managed to do it all within three months, without compromising on quality,” she says.
Bodhi is now busy with their second anthology, ‘Voices That Matter - Resonance’, which will hit the shelves soon. Ultimately, the aim, Abijit says, is to help new writers and voices enter the world of publishing. “A space that welcomes new talents,” he says.