All for Books!

Writing is hard enough that many think, at least, publishing should be somewhat easier.

However, it was much later that Abijit Radhakrishna, a professor at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, realised it is also a cut-throat industry like any other. Authentic and sincere publishing houses are a rare find, he came to realise while trying to publish his maiden work. Often, first-time writers find themselves getting scammed, with some publishing houses taking hefty amounts, promising a rosy world of readers picking up their books from store shelves. However, in many cases, the dreams end up getting scattered in the wind.

Abijit also dreamt of a day when his book would find a place in bookstores around the state. But he found himself enduring several hardships during the in-between phases of his varied career. “I have had multiple experiences where a publisher had ghosted me with no certainty of whether my work was selected or not, and it is not a good situation to be in,” says Abijit.

Call it a eureka moment, on a random morning, the idea came to him — to liberate writers from such hassles and provide them a platform. Thus was born Bodhi.

Initially, he just wanted to talk to like-minded people who find refuge in the written words. “A platform to have literary discussions, book readings, workshops, translating classics, etc,” smiles Abijit. He named it BODHI, Centre for Literary Studies.

Since its inception, Bodhi has been conducting online book readings and discussions on literary theory and criticism. Slowly, the idea developed. “Everyone wanted to know more about how publishing works, especially as a new writer without much backup,” he says.