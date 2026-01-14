Cervical cancer: Break the shame, get the jab

Cervical cancer stands as the second most common cancer found among Indian women. While discussions around the disease have increased, deep-rooted misconceptions and significant social stigma continue to hinder prevention efforts. To save lives, awareness and action are needed, and the myths need to be addressed.
Common myths vs reality
Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the main reason for developing this cancer. One prevalent falsehood claims that HPV only affects women with multiple partners. In reality, many sexually active men and women encounter it, even from a single exposure, as it’s a common skin-to-skin transmitted virus. It is a near-universal infection and does not reflect on a person’s character.
Furthermore, many believe cervical cancer is hereditary, similar to breast cancer. However, it is primarily infection-driven rather than genetic. This makes prevention highly feasible through vaccines and regular screening, offering a level of control that we don’t always have with other forms of cancer.
The weight of stigma
Stigma shrouds cervical cancer, where it is often falsely viewed as a reflection of sexual indiscretion. This fear of social judgment causes many women to conceal their symptoms; consequently, they often miss the window for early detection, resulting in late-stage diagnoses. This silence is as dangerous as the disease itself.
There is also a palpable anxiety around pelvic exams. Many women may forgo screenings upon realising they involve vaginal checks. This psychosocial burden limits access to prevention, treatment, and support, as families often prioritise secrecy over health. Breaking this cycle demands community education, framing cervical cancer as a public health issue rather than a personal failing.
Prioritising shots for adolescent girls
Symptoms are often absent in early HPV stages, leading people to dismiss irregular bleeding or discharge. Moreover, the virus can remain dormant for years. So, proactive testing is essential. The three primary screening modalities are human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, cytology (also known as a pap smear), and VIA (visual inspection with acetic acid).
Testing is recommended at regular intervals for ladies between 30 and 65 years. The frequency of testing depends on the risk of the patient, test reports, and the method used, but is generally required once every 3–5 years. By normalising these check-ups, we can catch cellular changes before they ever progress to cancer.
HPV vaccines are true game-changers, offering up to 90–97% protection against cervical cancer when given before exposure. Timing is key to the vaccine’s efficacy, which is why there are specific age-based recommendations:
1. Preferred target group (9–14 years): This is the ideal window for vaccination. It requires two doses given at 0 and 6 months (the second dose may be given between 5–15 months)
2. Catch-up vaccination (15–26 years): For those who missed the earlier window, three doses are required. The schedule is 0, 2, and 6 months for Quadrivalent and Nonavalent vaccines. (Note: The Bivalent 0, 1, 6-month schedule is no longer available in India)
3. Older age groups (27–45 years): Vaccination is still beneficial and follows a three-dose schedule at 0, 2, and 6 months (for Quadrivalent and Nonavalent options).
In addition to expensive innovator vaccines, Indian vaccines are now available, which have reduced the cost and can make this accessible to more eligible persons. Prioritising shots for adolescent girls, alongside regular Pap/HPV tests from age 21, can transform outcomes. However, medical tools alone aren’t enough to win this battle. Governments and NGOs must actively combat stigma via campaigns in regional languages to ensure life-saving information reaches every household.