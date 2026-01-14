Cervical cancer: Break the shame, get the jab

Cervical cancer stands as the second most common cancer found among Indian women. While discussions around the disease have increased, deep-rooted misconceptions and significant social stigma continue to hinder prevention efforts. To save lives, awareness and action are needed, and the myths need to be addressed.

Common myths vs reality

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection is the main reason for developing this cancer. One prevalent falsehood claims that HPV only affects women with multiple partners. In reality, many sexually active men and women encounter it, even from a single exposure, as it’s a common skin-to-skin transmitted virus. It is a near-universal infection and does not reflect on a person’s character.

Furthermore, many believe cervical cancer is hereditary, similar to breast cancer. However, it is primarily infection-driven rather than genetic. This makes prevention highly feasible through vaccines and regular screening, offering a level of control that we don’t always have with other forms of cancer.

The weight of stigma

Stigma shrouds cervical cancer, where it is often falsely viewed as a reflection of sexual indiscretion. This fear of social judgment causes many women to conceal their symptoms; consequently, they often miss the window for early detection, resulting in late-stage diagnoses. This silence is as dangerous as the disease itself.

There is also a palpable anxiety around pelvic exams. Many women may forgo screenings upon realising they involve vaginal checks. This psychosocial burden limits access to prevention, treatment, and support, as families often prioritise secrecy over health. Breaking this cycle demands community education, framing cervical cancer as a public health issue rather than a personal failing.