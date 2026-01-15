Former ISRO Scientist Turns from Rocketry to Artistry

Retirement is often treated as an end. For some, it turns into a new beginning or rekindles their interest in passions long set aside. Freed from institutional roles and timelines, they find new, sometimes more personal forms of expression.

For A G Radhakrishnan, a 64-year-old rocket scientist who retired as group director at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and is now presenting his first solo art exhibition at the Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Art Gallery, there is no such thing as retirement. “You continue learning. You continue doing things,” he says.

The exhibition, which opened on Tuesday, brings together 148 works executed in pencil and charcoal, watercolour, acrylic, and oil. The gallery opens onto landscapes, city views, and fragments of nature that emerge slowly, as if grown out of the habit of looking gently over time. Water, architecture, and solitary forms recur throughout, anchoring the works in patience and close looking.

Travel appears not as documentation but as memory. Familiar places are rendered with softened outlines and a subdued presence. In the smaller works, animals and flowers are approached with a light, careful touch. Even the abstract compositions seem to breathe within an underlying order.

Radhakrishnan began working seriously on his art in September 2021, shortly after his retirement.

However, his love for art was ever-present. “I was thinking about how to spend my time creatively,” he says. “I always had a passion for art, but I never had the time. Work kept us constantly occupied. After retirement, I decided to finally begin.”