‘Sheriya nee kettathu sheriya,’ asserts the ‘Kalyani’ gang

It began as a few lines scribbled into a notebook three years ago. Today, ‘Kalyani’ plays on repeat across phones in India and far beyond.

Sung in Malayalam, the track has been clocking over 5,00,000 daily streams. ‘Kalyani’ basks at the centre of a shifting Indian music landscape, where boundaries between regional and national are dissolving.

The track is the latest smash hit from Money Verse Records (MVR), an independent label founded by Arjun Sunil aka Arjn, a 24-year-old physiotherapist from Thrissur, and Kiran Das aka —and KDS, a 27-year-old entrepreneur hailing from Malappuram.

While MVR initially made a splash in the rap scene with hits such as ‘Nera’ and ‘Sheriya’ — that together crossed 20 million streams — ‘Kalyani’ signals an evolution in both sound and intent. The song blends Afro-beats with melodic pop, resulting in a hybrid sound that resists easy categorisation.

The numbers reflect that shift. ‘Kalyani’ climbed into the top 25 of the Spotify Global Viral Chart, reached #35 on Spotify’s Top 200 India, peaked at #3 in the UAE, and continues to average more than half a million streams a day on Spotify alone. On YouTube, both Sheriya and Kalyani have crossed one crore views.

Performed by Arjn, KDS, and the group’s new member, Vishnu V aka Fifty4, a 25-year-old writer and musician from Malappuram, the track was produced by Ron Vinod aka Ronn, a 21-year-old music production graduate from Kottayam. Lyrics were penned by Fifty4 and Suhas Moideen, a 22-year-old master’s student in sound engineering from Thrissur.