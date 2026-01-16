A seeker’s sanctuary in Kochi as the Theosophical Society turns 150

"What’s your perception of life?” The question catches me off guard as I step into the Sri Sankara Lodge of the Theosophical Society in Kochi, seeking answers about its functioning and relevance today.



Advocate M B Priyakumar, president of the Kochi Theosophical Society, insists that I return once I find an answer to his question.



“Without a collective understanding between us, our conversations about something universal would be hollow and one-sided,” he smiles.

Theosophy does not begin with doctrine or instruction. It begins with introspection.



Priyakumar’s response reflects the very essence of the Theosophical journey. One that is collective rather than individual, rooted in shared enquiry rather than fixed belief. It is a search for meaning that unfolds quietly, even amidst the relentless pace of modern life.

That quiet pursuit is mirrored in the physical presence of the Sri Sankara Lodge. A serene sanctuary in the middle of the city. A tile-roofed house just about 100m from the buzzing Pallimukku Junction.



A small, unassuming gate draws the eye. Inside, orchids and bougainvillaea mellow the space, while a modest signboard announces its presence.

Though easy to miss in the rush, the building stands as a preserved fragment of the city’s spiritual and intellectual history.