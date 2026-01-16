Kochi On Flea.k: Weekend revelry with food, music & community

A weekend of live music, food, fun games and fashion will take over Kochi once again. Kochi On Flea.k — the city’s original flea market experience — returns for its 2026 edition on January 17 and 18 at The Grounds, Chakola Mill in Kalamassery.



Now in its eighth year, the event has grown alongside the city’s changing lifestyle and culture. A ‘flea market’, once an unfamiliar concept for the city, was introduced here by Kochi On Flea.k in 2017.



“When we first started, nobody knew what a flea market was,” says organiser Bhavya Mathew. “We had a difficult time explaining it to vendors and even event planners. But now, every nook and corner has a flea, every other month.”



With popularity, however, comes the challenge of staying fresh. Bhavya believes the key is constant reinvention. “Now it’s all about keeping it unique and premium. It is also important to bring new experiences, as people get tired easily of previously done themes,” she says.