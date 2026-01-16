Kochi On Flea.k: Weekend revelry with food, music & community

A weekend of live music, food, fun games and fashion will take over Kochi once again. Kochi On Flea.k — the city’s original flea market experience — returns for its 2026 edition on January 17 and 18 at The Grounds, Chakola Mill in Kalamassery.
Now in its eighth year, the event has grown alongside the city’s changing lifestyle and culture. A ‘flea market’, once an unfamiliar concept for the city, was introduced here by Kochi On Flea.k in 2017.
“When we first started, nobody knew what a flea market was,” says organiser Bhavya Mathew. “We had a difficult time explaining it to vendors and even event planners. But now, every nook and corner has a flea, every other month.”
With popularity, however, comes the challenge of staying fresh. Bhavya believes the key is constant reinvention. “Now it’s all about keeping it unique and premium. It is also important to bring new experiences, as people get tired easily of previously done themes,” she says.
This year’s edition will feature around 100 stalls, with several brands joining from outside Kerala for the first time. Visitors can browse handcrafted products, lifestyle brands, accessories, home décor, games and most importantly, food, while meeting the people behind the labels. Each stall, Bhavya feels, adds to the overall experience. “Every stall that joins us offers a unique experience,” she says.
There will also be interesting tech and interactive installations. A remote-controlled racing car arena will let visitors drive miniature cars through an obstacle course.
There is also projection mapping at the venue entrance, where visitors can interact with the event’s logo. A separate gaming lounge will also be set up at the venue, where snooker, jazzminton and football can be enjoyed.
For Bhavya, families are at the core of the event’s purpose and design. Something for every age group and each member of the family to enjoy individually and together.
There will be a dedicated kids’ play area for the younger visitors to remain engaged, while parents explore stalls or relax with food and drinks. “The idea is to have a space where a family can come and chill for the weekend,” she says.
Food continues to be a major attraction. The food zone will offer a wide range of cuisines, from Nadan flavours to Goan, Italian and more. “There are a lot of stalls with different varieties. It is something our usual visitors always look forward to,” Bhavya adds.
Beyond the weekend itself, Kochi On Flea.k has also started hosting events to keep its community engaged. One such event was a cake picnic organised recently, where home bakers gathered to share and sample each other’s creations. “We had over 40 bakers attend it. It was a huge success, and all the cakes were really good,” she chuckles. “The aim is to keep trying something new. Introduce new experiences, new ideas to people,” she adds.
Kochi On Flea.k 2026 runs from 3pm on January 17 and 18. For tickets,
visit www.district.in.