The fine line of squid cookery

Some creatures feel designed for myth. The squid is one of them — a cephalopod that can be smaller than your fingers or bigger than a bus. Described as mildly sweet and wonderfully adaptable, squid has been on menus for centuries.
Found in every ocean, it has adapted many culinary identities across the world. In many European countries, it is found as crisp golden rings — calamari, the bar snack that has conquered the globe. In Chinese kitchens, it is tossed over high heat with chillies, garlic and pepper. Korean cooks go a step further, using the whole squid, the body, tentacles, ink and all, wasting nothing.
Different cultures, different techniques, but the same creature. Slippery, strange, but delicious when handled with care. In India, the squid, once found in the margins of seafood markets and a few home kitchens, is now stepping confidently into the spotlight. In Kerala, kanava or koonthal has always belonged to its coastal traditions — cleaned on verandas, sliced with practised hands, simmered in coconut and spice. Squid is not loud in flavour. It offers texture. Springy and tender when cooked right. It absorbs marinades, spices and smoke with ease, making it a perfect canvas for bold flavours. But there is a rule every cook learns quickly. Squid must be cooked either very fast or very slow. Anything in between, and it turns rubbery. Too eager, and you ruin it. Too cautious, and you lose it.
Squid demands respect. A few seconds too long on the flame and it turns stubbornly tough. Handle it right, and it becomes tender and sweet. That fine line is what makes it the perfect tester of kitchen skill — a squid game of sorts. Ready to play? Here are some easy recipes to try at home.
QUICK FACTS
Squid ink is safe to eat and adds a briny, umami depth to dishes
Squid change colour for camouflage and signalling
Some species use bioluminescence to disappear into the ocean light
The colossal squid has dinner plate-sized eyes — the largest in nature
A squid’s brain wraps around its food pipe
Giant squid can grow as long as a bus
Nutrition score
Rich in B12, selenium and taurine, good for cardiovascular health
High in choline that supports memory and cognition
Contains lutein for healthy vision
Lean protein – Low in fat, high in essential minerals.
Squid oil is a planet-friendly alternative to fish oil
Squid Vegetable Fritters
Ingredients
Squid (legs): 500 g
Onion: 1 small
Carrot: 1/2
Green onion (chopped): 1/2 cup
Egg: 1
Consommé powder:
1 tsp (or to taste)
Grated ginger: 1 tbsp
Vegetable oil: for frying
Salt: to taste
Method
Cut the squid and vegetables roughly. Finely chop them in a food processor. Transfer to a bowl, add egg, consommé powder, ginger, and salt. Mix well. Heat oil in a pan and drop spoonfuls of the mixture. Fry until golden and cooked through.
Chilli Garlic Grilled Squid Salad
Ingredients
Squid: 400 g cleaned squid tubes
Marinade:
Red chillies (diced): 3
Garlic-infused olive oil: 2 tbsp
Salad:
Avocados (sliced): 2
Rocket leaves: 100 g
Garnish:
Limes (halved): 3
Crispy onions: 3 tbsp
Method
Marinate squid with two-thirds of the diced chillies and garlic oil for at least 1 hour. Arrange avocado slices and rocket on serving plates. Heat a griddle pan and sear lime halves and squid for about 90 seconds per side until lightly charred and cooked. Slice squid into rings and place over the salad. Garnish with crispy onions, remaining chillies, and a drizzle of oil. Serve with charred lime.
Squid & Vegetable Pancake
Ingredients
Squid (cleaned and bite-sized): 2
Onion: 1/2
Zucchini: 1/2
Carrot: 1/2
Green onions (3 cm pieces): as required
Chives (6 cm pieces): as required
Batter
All-purpose flour: 500 g
Egg: 1
Cold water: as required
Pantry
Vegetable oil: for cooking
Salt and pepper: to taste
Method
Combine flour, egg, cold water, salt, and pepper to make a smooth batter. Add squid and vegetables and mix well. Heat oil in a pan. Pour in a ladle of batter and spread into a pancake. Cook on medium heat until golden on both sides. Slice and serve hot.
Instant Pot Calamari with Tomatoes
Ingredients
Canola oil: 2 tbsp
Garlic smashed: 2 cloves
Curry powder: 1 tsp
red pepper flakes: ½ tsp
Fresh cleaned calamari: 500 to 600 gm
Diced tomatoes: 2
Chicken broth: 1 cup
9Fresh lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Add the oil, garlic, curry powder and red pepper flakes and saute for 1 minute. Add calamari and saute for 4 minutes. Add diced tomatoes, chicken broth, lemon juice, salt and pepper and stir well. Close the lid and cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. When cooking time is complete, do a quick pressure release. Serve and enjoy.
Stir- fried Squid (Koonthal Porichathu)
Ingredients
Squid: 250 g cut into
1/2 inch pieces
Garlic paste: 1/2 tsp
Red chilli powder: 2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
Black pepper, ground:
1/2 tsp
Rice flour: 1 tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Lime juice: 1 tsp
Coconut oil: 3 tbsp
Method
Marinate the squid in all the ingredients except the oil. Leave for 2 hours at room temperature. Heat the oil in a skillet and stir-fry the squid over high heat for 3-5 minutes. Be careful not to stand too close to the pan, squid spatters when it’s being fried. Serve hot.
Crispy Fried Squid Rings
Ingredients
Squid: 500 g
Corn flour: 1/2 cup
Egg: 1
Bread slices: 4–5
Maida (all-purpose flour):
3 tbsp
Pepper powder: 1/2 tsp
Paprika / red chilli powder: 1 tsp
Garlic powder (optional): a pinch
Oregano (optional): a pinch
Salt: to taste
Oil: for frying
Method
Clean and wash squid. Remove tentacles and cut into rings. Pat dry thoroughly. Spread corn flour on a plate. Beat egg with a little salt in a bowl. Blend bread slices with maida, pepper, paprika, and optional herbs to make breadcrumbs. Dust squid rings in corn flour, dip in egg, then coat with breadcrumbs. Deep-fry in hot oil on medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes until golden. Drain on tissue paper. Serve hot with garlic mayo, sweet chilli sauce, ketchup, or lemon wedges.