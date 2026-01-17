The fine line of squid cookery

Some creatures feel designed for myth. The squid is one of them — a cephalopod that can be smaller than your fingers or bigger than a bus. Described as mildly sweet and wonderfully adaptable, squid has been on menus for centuries.

Found in every ocean, it has adapted many culinary identities across the world. In many European countries, it is found as crisp golden rings — calamari, the bar snack that has conquered the globe. In Chinese kitchens, it is tossed over high heat with chillies, garlic and pepper. Korean cooks go a step further, using the whole squid, the body, tentacles, ink and all, wasting nothing.

Different cultures, different techniques, but the same creature. Slippery, strange, but delicious when handled with care. In India, the squid, once found in the margins of seafood markets and a few home kitchens, is now stepping confidently into the spotlight. In Kerala, kanava or koonthal has always belonged to its coastal traditions — cleaned on verandas, sliced with practised hands, simmered in coconut and spice. Squid is not loud in flavour. It offers texture. Springy and tender when cooked right. It absorbs marinades, spices and smoke with ease, making it a perfect canvas for bold flavours. But there is a rule every cook learns quickly. Squid must be cooked either very fast or very slow. Anything in between, and it turns rubbery. Too eager, and you ruin it. Too cautious, and you lose it.

Squid demands respect. A few seconds too long on the flame and it turns stubbornly tough. Handle it right, and it becomes tender and sweet. That fine line is what makes it the perfect tester of kitchen skill — a squid game of sorts. Ready to play? Here are some easy recipes to try at home.