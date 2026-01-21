A fusion band that took wing from Kalamandalam hostel

Blending inherited rhythms with contemporary expression, Arakavyuham charts a musical path that is both rooted and radical. A percussion fusion ensemble unlike most contemporary bands in Kerala, the band did not emerge from urban jam circuits or studio experiments, but from the corridors of Kerala Kalamandalam.

Arakavyuham draws deeply from traditional percussion practices and reimagines them through modern rhythmic sensibilities. By incorporating classical temple instruments into contemporary music, the ensemble has carved out a distinctive space, probably becoming one of Kerala’s first percussion-fusion bands of its kind.

Standing “ahead of the curve”, as founder and frontman Adithya Krishna puts it — borrowing a phrase from the film ‘Joker’ — the band cross-combines Kerala’s traditional instruments such as chenda, maddalam, thimila, idakka and elathaalam with Carnatic elements like kanjira, mridangam and morsing.

On stage, these instruments converse rather than compete, creating layered soundscapes that move seamlessly from the ritualistic to the experimental. This sonic dialogue is further expanded through world percussion instruments such as darbuka, shakers and cajón.

“Any instrument played over a long period generates noise,” Adithya reflects. “But within that noise lies rhythm — music itself.”

This philosophy, which he describes as “music within noise”, forms the conceptual core of the band’s name. Arakavyuham, he explains, signifies a ‘cluster of noise’, where varied sounds converge into structured rhythm.